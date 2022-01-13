Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Orlando Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Orlando Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shalyn Barker - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jordyn Linkous - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Musical

Nicholas Wainwright - FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Frank Ramirez - CLUE - Athens Theatre

Best Direction Of A Stream

Steven J. Heron/Niko Stamos - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse

Best Editing Of A Stream

Niko Stamos - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tyler Omundsen - MAMMA MIA! - Athens Theatre

Best Musical

AIN'T MISBEHAIVN' - Athens Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

A/C Jenkins - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Orlando Shakes

Best Performer In A Play

Alan Ware - CLUE - Athens Theatre

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Jordyn Linkous - THE WILD PARTY - Titusville Playhouse

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Kari Ringer - MY DEAR DEBBIE - Orlando Fringe

Best Play

GHOSTLIGHT - Theater West End

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cliff Price - FUN HOME - Theater West End

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Spencer Crosswell - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

VIRTUALLY YOURS: A NIGHT WITH THE ATHENS THEATRE - Athens Theatre

Best Streaming Play

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Maura Sitzmann - FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

TroyElan Richardson - PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Forrest Stringfellow - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Rollins College