Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Orlando Awards
AIN'T MISBEHAIVN' - Athens Theatre Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Orlando Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Shalyn Barker - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jordyn Linkous - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Musical
Nicholas Wainwright - FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Frank Ramirez - CLUE - Athens Theatre
Best Direction Of A Stream
Steven J. Heron/Niko Stamos - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse
Best Editing Of A Stream
Niko Stamos - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tyler Omundsen - MAMMA MIA! - Athens Theatre
Best Musical
AIN'T MISBEHAIVN' - Athens Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
A/C Jenkins - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Orlando Shakes
Best Performer In A Play
Alan Ware - CLUE - Athens Theatre
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Jordyn Linkous - THE WILD PARTY - Titusville Playhouse
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Kari Ringer - MY DEAR DEBBIE - Orlando Fringe
Best Play
GHOSTLIGHT - Theater West End
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Cliff Price - FUN HOME - Theater West End
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Spencer Crosswell - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
VIRTUALLY YOURS: A NIGHT WITH THE ATHENS THEATRE - Athens Theatre
Best Streaming Play
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Maura Sitzmann - FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
TroyElan Richardson - PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Forrest Stringfellow - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Rollins College