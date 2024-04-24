33rd Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival Ribbon Cutting & Festivities to Take Place in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 33rd annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival presented by City Beverages is less than one month away, and Orlando Fringe is inviting everyone to celebrate the festival's official opening, Tuesday, May 14 at 7pm at the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Peach Venue at Orlando Family Stage. After the ceremony, attendees can enjoy the National and International Artists' Teaser Show and watch one-minute live teaser performances for touring shows representing six countries and 13 states.

Orlando Fringe Festival returns to Loch Haven Park, Downtown Orlando and points in between on May 14-27, 2024. Orlando Fringe is a 14-day immersive cultural experience featuring over 1,000 ticketed performances spanning a wide array of genres, such as dance, spoken word, musicals, comedy and much more. Free festival highlights include the Outdoor Stage music festival, Visual Fringe art on display throughout festival grounds and Kids Fringe play and entertainment for the young and young-at-heart weekends May 18-19 and May 25-26.

The festival unites local, national and International Artists with the Central Florida community, creating a uniquely diverse arts experience. As the longest-running Fringe theatre festival in the United States, Orlando Fringe is founded on being: 100% uncensored, 100% unjuried, 100% accessible, 100% inclusive and 100% of all tickets go directly back to the artists. The theme for this year is “Get Fringed”.

Anchored in Loch Haven Park, the festival features venues at the Lowndes Shakespeare Center, Orlando Family Stage and the Orlando Museum of Art, plus Fringe ArtSpace in Downtown Orlando on historic Church Street. BYOV's (“Bring Your Own Venues”) this year include returning venues Renaissance Theatre Company, The Starlite Room @ Savoy and Stardust Lounge, new venue CityArts, along with various site-specific venues chosen by artists.

This year's festival marks the popular return of Outdoor Stage theme nights on a brand new stage provided by OPAV and the hit late-night show offerings part of Fringe After Dark that include Fringe The Afterparty, Flashlight Cabaret, The Afters and Musical Mondays. Digital and printed programs continue, and Fringe is proud to now offer increased shuttle services between venues with two running shuttles and Sun Rail.

“The time has come to officially Get Fringed!” says Orlando Fringe Executive Director Scott Galbraith and Festival Producer Tempestt Halstead. “We are thrilled to welcome back the most uniquely talented artists from around the world and the most incredibly dedicated arts loving community to experience what continues to be the best festival ever. So, grab your button, your friends and your family, and get ready for two memorable weeks of amazing new and returning festival favorites, shows, art, activities and more.”

For more information on Orlando Fringe 2024 and to purchase tickets, visit www.orlandofringe.org, and contact the Box Office: 407-648-0077.