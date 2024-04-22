Jimmy Buffet's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Comes to Ocala Civic Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jimmy Buffett'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE will be performed live on stage May 2-19 at Ocala Civic Theatre!

At the Margaritaville Hotel & Bar in the Caribbean, Tully (Christian Gonzales) is a part-time bartender, part-time singer, and full-time charmer with a license to chill. This run-down yet idyllic tropical resort is run by the no-nonsense yet caring Marley (Alexis Medina) and staffed by Tully's buddies, bartender Brick (Janik Buranosky) and busboy Jamal (Jordan Watson). Another resort fixture is beach bum J.D. (Patrick Stanley), a one-eyed, good-natured old drunk. It's always five o'clock somewhere on island time for this bunch.

Smooth-talking playboy Tully thinks he's got the good life all figured out - until he meets Rachel (Adrienne Hebert), who's on vacation with her friend Tammy (Courtney Curtis). Rachel is a hard-working, career-minded sort who's more interested in saving the world than having a good time - but changes in latitude lead to changes in attitude for many in Margaritaville.

Meanwhile, Tammy is about to get married. When her overbearing fiancé Chadd (Cristian Cardoso) puts her on a diet to lose weight for the wedding, her self-esteem and usual zest for life take a nosedive - until she meets Brick. He may not be the brightest bulb, but he knows that sometimes you've just got to have a cheeseburger in paradise.

Soon, however, the whole island has to answer the question, "Where you gonna go when the volcano blow?" And before long, everyone is searching for more than just their lost shaker of salt. Will they all find their one particular harbor?

A lively ensemble (Roe Agnese, Ben Burnette, Lily Capote, Cristian Cardoso, Cheyenne Dever, Janea King, Adrianah Lee, Hayden McCracken, Caylinn Mosblech, Roberto Rivera, James Taylor III, Megan Taylor, Jordan Watson) keeps the party going. Full of Jimmy Buffett's best-loved songs, this laid-back, light-hearted musical is the most fun you can have without a passport!

Jimmy Buffett'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is directed by Eb Madson. Music director is Jason Bartosic. Choreographers are Debbie McCreight and Greg Thompson. Assistant choreographer is Valynn Flaherty. Scenic and projections designer is Kyle Ransbottom. Costume designer is Amanda Jones. Lighting designer is David Castaneda. Sound designer is Jazmine Whipple. Props designers are Wayne Dilts and Nicole Thomas. Stage manager is Kiersten Farley.

The musical Jimmy Buffett'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is live on stage May 2-19 at Ocala Civic Theatre. There will be 15 performances: Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for ages 18 and younger.

And for even more island fun, join us downtown on Sunday, April 28 from 3-7 p.m. to kick off the show with our Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville Block Party! The party features an amazing concert by Jimmy Buffett tribute band Gary Roland and The Landsharks.