Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Johnathan Iverson - THE LAST RINGMASTER - The Winter Park Playhouse



Runners-Up: Trevor Southworth - OSCAR WILDE AND JESUS CHRIST WALK INTO A GAY BAR - Renaissance Theatre Company, Encore Performing Arts - COME ALIVE! - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Sarah Anne Mae - WITH A SMILE AND A SONG: A CELEBRATION OF THE DISNEY PRINCESSES - Theater West End

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Shawn Lowe - ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics



Runners-Up: Jordyn Linkous - LEGALLY BLONDE - Titusville Playhouse, Amy Sullivan - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Stage, Adonis Mabry - LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theatre Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Stephanie Viegas - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics



Runners-Up: Amy Sullivan - ANASTASIA - The Stage, Jordyn Linkous - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse, Daisy McCarthy-Tucker - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre

Best Dance Production

Winner: A CHORUS LINE - Theater West End



Runners-Up: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Horizon West Theater Company, DRACULA - Orlando Flamenco, THE JUNGLE BOOK - Orlando Ballet

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Travis Eaton - ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics



Runners-Up: Amy Sullivan - ANASTASIA - The Stage, Steven Heron - KINKY BOOTS - Titusville Playhouse, Niko Stamos - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Niko Stamos - CONSTELLATIONS - Titusville Playhouse



Runners-Up: Roberta Emmerson - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBURY (AND TO YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakespeare Theater, Frank Ramirez - CLUE - Athens Theatre, Jim Helsinger - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theater

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theaterics



Runners-Up: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT - New Generation Theatrical, NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Stage, A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Travis Eaton - URINETOWN - Little Radical Theatrics



Runners-Up: Jose Santiago - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse, Alyx Jacobs - CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre, Derek Critzer - INTO THE WOODS - Theater West End

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Nishaa Johnson - ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics



Runners-Up: Spencer Crosswell - KINKY BOOTS - Titusville Playhouse, Michelle Procopio - HEATHERS - New Generations Theatrical, Bert Rodriguez - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre

Best Musical

Winner: LEGALLY BLONDE - Titusville Playhouse



Runners-Up: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater, ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics, HEATHERS THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT - New Generation Theatrical

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Fringe



Runners-Up: APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre, B IS FOR BULLSHIT - Playwrights around Table, LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Tory Vagasy - LEGALLY BLONDE - Titusville Playhouse



Runners-Up: Thomas Sanders - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - New Generation Theatrical, Johnathan Iverson - TRAV'LIN - The Winter Park Playhouse, Travis Eaton - URINETOWN - Little Radical Theatrics

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Alan Ware - CLUE - Athens Theatre



Runners-Up: Kayleigh Mollycheck - CONSTELLATIONS - Titusville Playhouse, Dez Allen - LOCOMOTION - Orlando REP, Addy Polizzie - THE WOLVES - Theatre South Playhouse

Best Play

Winner: CLUE - Athens Theatre



Runners-Up: A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Orlando Shakes, NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre, APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBURY (AND TO YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakespeare Theater

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Travis Eaton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics



Runners-Up: Christian Fleming - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse, Joe Klug - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater, Cliff Price - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Travis Eaton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics



Runners-Up: Spencer Crosswell - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse Inc., Jameson Boyce - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Celebration Theatre Company, Anthony Narciso - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Alyssa Dowling - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little radical Theatrics



Runners-Up: Samantha O'donnell - A CHORUS LINE - Theater west end, Jamaila Scott - DREAMGIRLS - Titusville Playhouse, ZeShan Khan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Zoa Glows - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes



Runners-Up: Laurel Hatfield - INTIMATE APPAREL - Orlando Shakes, Anita Bennett - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Garden Theatre, Kate Milazzo - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakes

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics



Runners-Up: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Osceola Arts, CINDERELLA - The Orlando Repertory Theatre, SHREK THE MUSICAL - Athens Theater

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Titusville Playhouse



Runners-Up: Little Radicals Theatrics, Orlando Shakes, Renaissance Theatre Company