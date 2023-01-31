Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Winner: Johnathan Iverson - THE LAST RINGMASTER - The Winter Park Playhouse
Runners-Up: Trevor Southworth - OSCAR WILDE AND JESUS CHRIST WALK INTO A GAY BAR - Renaissance Theatre Company, Encore Performing Arts - COME ALIVE! - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Sarah Anne Mae - WITH A SMILE AND A SONG: A CELEBRATION OF THE DISNEY PRINCESSES - Theater West End
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Shawn Lowe - ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics
Runners-Up: Jordyn Linkous - LEGALLY BLONDE - Titusville Playhouse, Amy Sullivan - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Stage, Adonis Mabry - LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theatre Company
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Stephanie Viegas - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics
Runners-Up: Amy Sullivan - ANASTASIA - The Stage, Jordyn Linkous - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse, Daisy McCarthy-Tucker - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre
Best Dance Production
Winner: A CHORUS LINE - Theater West End
Runners-Up: SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Horizon West Theater Company, DRACULA - Orlando Flamenco, THE JUNGLE BOOK - Orlando Ballet
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Travis Eaton - ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics
Runners-Up: Amy Sullivan - ANASTASIA - The Stage, Steven Heron - KINKY BOOTS - Titusville Playhouse, Niko Stamos - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Niko Stamos - CONSTELLATIONS - Titusville Playhouse
Runners-Up: Roberta Emmerson - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBURY (AND TO YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakespeare Theater, Frank Ramirez - CLUE - Athens Theatre, Jim Helsinger - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theater
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theaterics
Runners-Up: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT - New Generation Theatrical, NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - The Stage, A CHORUS LINE - Theatre West End
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Travis Eaton - URINETOWN - Little Radical Theatrics
Runners-Up: Jose Santiago - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse, Alyx Jacobs - CINDERELLA - Orlando Repertory Theatre, Derek Critzer - INTO THE WOODS - Theater West End
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Nishaa Johnson - ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics
Runners-Up: Spencer Crosswell - KINKY BOOTS - Titusville Playhouse, Michelle Procopio - HEATHERS - New Generations Theatrical, Bert Rodriguez - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre
Best Musical
Winner: LEGALLY BLONDE - Titusville Playhouse
Runners-Up: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater, ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics, HEATHERS THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT - New Generation Theatrical
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: THE SPIDER QUEEN - Orlando Fringe
Runners-Up: APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre, B IS FOR BULLSHIT - Playwrights around Table, LENOX AVE - Renaissance Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Tory Vagasy - LEGALLY BLONDE - Titusville Playhouse
Runners-Up: Thomas Sanders - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - New Generation Theatrical, Johnathan Iverson - TRAV'LIN - The Winter Park Playhouse, Travis Eaton - URINETOWN - Little Radical Theatrics
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Alan Ware - CLUE - Athens Theatre
Runners-Up: Kayleigh Mollycheck - CONSTELLATIONS - Titusville Playhouse, Dez Allen - LOCOMOTION - Orlando REP, Addy Polizzie - THE WOLVES - Theatre South Playhouse
Best Play
Winner: CLUE - Athens Theatre
Runners-Up: A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Orlando Shakes, NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakespeare Theatre, APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBURY (AND TO YOU TOO, AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakespeare Theater
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Travis Eaton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics
Runners-Up: Christian Fleming - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse, Joe Klug - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater, Cliff Price - OLIVER! - Theatre at St. Luke's
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Travis Eaton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics
Runners-Up: Spencer Crosswell - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse Inc., Jameson Boyce - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Celebration Theatre Company, Anthony Narciso - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Alyssa Dowling - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Little radical Theatrics
Runners-Up: Samantha O'donnell - A CHORUS LINE - Theater west end, Jamaila Scott - DREAMGIRLS - Titusville Playhouse, ZeShan Khan - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Garden Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Zoa Glows - APOLOGIES TO LORRAINE HANSBERRY (YOU TOO AUGUST WILSON) - Orlando Shakes
Runners-Up: Laurel Hatfield - INTIMATE APPAREL - Orlando Shakes, Anita Bennett - THE MOUNTAINTOP - Garden Theatre, Kate Milazzo - NOISES OFF - Orlando Shakes
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: ADDAMS FAMILY - Little Radical Theatrics
Runners-Up: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Osceola Arts, CINDERELLA - The Orlando Repertory Theatre, SHREK THE MUSICAL - Athens Theater
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: Titusville Playhouse
Runners-Up: Little Radicals Theatrics, Orlando Shakes, Renaissance Theatre Company