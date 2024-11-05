WRECK THE HALLS to be Presented at The Winter Park Playhouse This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Winter Park Playhouse is creating big laughter this holiday season with their next Mainstage production - Wreck The Halls! - playing November 15 - December 21, 2024. Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. and select Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

This southeastern regional premiere will have you rolling in the aisles with a series of comic and poignant vignettes that has 4 actors bringing 46 characters to life celebrating everything that drives us crazy about Christmas ... and why we love it anyway!

The professional cast of merrymakers includes Adam Biner, Samm Carroll, Patrrick Kramer, and Vanessa Sotomayor. Understudies include Nina Fine for the ladies and Brandon Roberts for the men.

Skillful comedic talent Mr. Brandon Roberts will direct the production. Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will music direct and The Playhouse trio will accompany, with Mr. Leavy on piano, Ned Wilkinson on bass, and Sam Forrest on percussion.

Ticket prices are $47 evenings, $45 senior evenings, $42 matinees, $23 preview performances, $20 students (15-25 years), active military and theatrical industry professionals. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 25 years and younger) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available. Call for special group rates for 10 or more people.

