Timucua Arts Foundation Presents THE WOMAN IN BLACK
This summer, Jeremy Seghers will direct Stephen Mallatratt's stage adaptation of Susan Hill's gothic novel The Woman in Black. The play, which ran non-stop for over 30 years in London's West End, will be presented at the Timucua Arts Foundation - also known as "the white house" - in an immersive staging. The story centers around an aging lawyer who believes he is being haunted by the specter of a woman dressed in black, and enlists a skeptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying tale and hopefully break the curse. Known as a theatrical two-hander, it will be performed by Bobbie Bell and Max Kelly.
DETAILS:
WHAT
THE WOMAN IN BLACK
WHO
By Stephen Mallatratt
Based on the novel by Susan Hill
Directed by Jeremy Seghers
Starring Bobbie Bell and Max Kelly
WHEN
June 3 at 7:00 PM
June 4 at 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM
June 5 at 2:30 PM & 7:00 PM
June 6 at 7:00 PM
WHERE
2000 S Summerlin Ave, Orlando, FL 32806
TICKETS
$20
timucua.com