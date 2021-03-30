Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Timucua Arts Foundation Presents THE WOMAN IN BLACK

The story centers around an aging lawyer who believes he is being haunted by the specter of a woman dressed in black.

Mar. 30, 2021  
Timucua Arts Foundation Presents THE WOMAN IN BLACK

This summer, Jeremy Seghers will direct Stephen Mallatratt's stage adaptation of Susan Hill's gothic novel The Woman in Black. The play, which ran non-stop for over 30 years in London's West End, will be presented at the Timucua Arts Foundation - also known as "the white house" - in an immersive staging. The story centers around an aging lawyer who believes he is being haunted by the specter of a woman dressed in black, and enlists a skeptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying tale and hopefully break the curse. Known as a theatrical two-hander, it will be performed by Bobbie Bell and Max Kelly.

DETAILS:

WHAT

THE WOMAN IN BLACK

WHO

By Stephen Mallatratt
Based on the novel by Susan Hill
Directed by Jeremy Seghers
Starring Bobbie Bell and Max Kelly

WHEN

June 3 at 7:00 PM
June 4 at 7:00 PM & 9:30 PM
June 5 at 2:30 PM & 7:00 PM
June 6 at 7:00 PM

WHERE

2000 S Summerlin Ave, Orlando, FL 32806

TICKETS

$20
timucua.com


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork T-Shirt (Blue / Centered)
Married to Broadway Unisex T-Shirt
Broadway Queen T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Orlando Stories
Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Its 2021-2022 Season Photo

Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Its 2021-2022 Season

IT ALL STARTED AT THE RADISSON INN To Be Presented At Orlando Fringe Festival 2021 Photo

IT ALL STARTED AT THE RADISSON INN To Be Presented At Orlando Fringe Festival 2021

Noel Marie Belts Broadway In New Playhouse Cabaret in April Photo

Noel Marie Belts Broadway In New Playhouse Cabaret in April

The Ensemble Company To Present John Guares SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION Photo

The Ensemble Company To Present John Guare's SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION


More Hot Stories For You

  • George R.R. Martin is Developing a GAME OF THRONES Play Set for Broadway, the West End and Australia
  • The Australian String Quartet To Perform Live On A National Tour In May And June
  • VIDEO: Jeffrey Seller Celebrates Hamilton Opening Night In Sydney
  • HAMILTON Has Already Sold Estimated 250,000 Advance Tickets in Australia