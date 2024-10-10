Tickets on Sale Now for Palm Beach Symphony's Eighth Annual Holly Jolly Symphony Fête

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The holiday season kicks off with Palm Beach Symphony’s Eighth Annual Holly Jolly Symphony Fête beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 16 at the Cohen Pavilion at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach. Guests will enjoy a festive luncheon highlighted by an expansive silent auction, glorious holiday music and more.

Funds raised during the Holly Jolly Symphony Fête benefit Palm Beach Symphony’s world-class music, outreach and educational initiatives, including the Instrument Donation Program, which puts musical instruments into the hands of promising young music students in Palm Beach County. Since its inception in 2016, 698 instruments and more than 1,400 accessories and nearly 1,500 pieces of equipment have been donated. Several students will be presented with instruments at the luncheon.

Sheryne and Richard Brekus are this year’s honorary chairs. Carol and Thomas Bruce are the chairs, Mary and Will Demory are vice chairs, and Marietta Muiña McNulty is the auction chair.

Tickets are selling quickly, and individual tickets to the Holly Jolly Symphony Fête are now available for $300 per person at palmbeachsymphony.org/support/holly-jolly. To donate a silent auction item, become a sponsor or donor or for further information, please contact Director of Special Events Hulya Selcuk at ‍(561) 568-0265 or hselcuk@palmbeachsymphony.org.

The Palm Beach Symphony has also created an Amazon Wish List to collect desired items for the silent auction. Using your Amazon account, select items from the carefully curated list to be sent directly to the Palm Beach Symphony. Each item will be attractively displayed on the silent auction table.

The 2024 Instrumental Music Teacher of the Year will also be honored at the Holly Jolly Symphony Fête. Nominations for this award are open through Sunday, October 20. Students, parents, colleagues and members of the community are invited to nominate an extraordinary K-12 music teacher in a public, private or charter school in Palm Beach County who has an outstanding instructional technique and ability to nurture, connect with and inspire students. Learn more about the eligibility requirements and complete the nomination form at palmbeachsymphony.org/programs/instrumental-music-teacher-of-the-year.

