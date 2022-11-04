Theatre South Playhouse To Offer Discount Entertainment Industry Tickets To THE SOUND OF MUSIC
Beginning November 1st, individuals working locally in the arts, entertainment and theme park industries can claim $20 tickets to select performances.
Theatre South Playhouse in Dr. Phillips has announced a brand-new discounted ticketing option for local theatre-goers in the entertainment industry. Beginning November 1st, individuals working locally in the arts, entertainment and theme park industries can claim $20 tickets to select performances of Theatre South's upcoming December production of The Sound of Music.
"Attending a show can be expensive, and we want to alleviate some of those costs by making our production of The Sound of Music a little more accessible for those who make the magic happen," says Hillary Brook, Theatre South Playhouse Executive Director. "We want to offer these special tickets as a way to say thank you to all of the artists who make up the backbone of Orlando's theatre community."
Individuals who work in entertainment in any capacity at a local organization or theme park can claim up to (2) tickets at $20 each by emailing the Theatre South Playhouse box office at boxoffice@theatresouthplayhouse.org. Proof of employment/involvement must be given at the door on the day of the selected performance.
Discounted tickets may be redeemed for any of the following Thursday evening performances (December 8th & 15th at 7:00PM,) or Saturday matinee performances (December 3rd, 10th & 17th at 2:00PM.) Tickets may not be redeemed for Opening Night on Thursday, December 1st.
At this time, the deal is only available for The Sound of Music.
Any discounts for future productions will be announced at a later date.
The Sound of Music runs December 1 - 18 at Theatre South Playhouse in Dr. Phillips. Regular tickets range from $32-$42 and are available here. All ticket sales go to support TSP's Acts Of Love and Kindness Youth Education Scholarship Fund and Diversity In The Arts Guest Artist Fund.
