The Winter Park Playhouse Announces Their 2020 - 2021 Series Of Professional Musicals

The Winter Park Playhouse continues to delight audiences with its new 2020-21 Series of professional Mainstage musicals. The following are the show selections being produced by The Playhouse for the upcoming theatre season:

A Grand Night for Singing

Music by Richard Rodgers • Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Musical Arrangements by Fred Wells

Orchestration by Michael Gibson and Jonathan Tunick

Conceived by Walter Bobbie

July 31 - August 23, 2020 Previews: July 30 & 31

This Tony-Nominated Broadway musical celebrates the music of the incomparable writing team, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. Experience 30 classics anew through artful arrangements of the most beloved songs in musical theatre history including hits from Oklahoma!, South Pacific, The Sound of Music, Carousel, The King and I, Cinderella & more!

Book of Merman

Book by Leo Schwartz and DC Cathro

Music and lyrics by Leo Schwartz

September 18 - October 11, 2020 Previews: September 17 & 18

Florida Premiere! Fresh from its side-splitting Off-Broadway run, this new musical comedy takes a hilarious look at a seemingly fated encounter between Ethel Merman and two young Mormon missionaries who arrive at her door. With a witty original score and a heartfelt message about being true to yourself, this new musical comedy is good clean fun!

Christmas My Way: A Sinatra Holiday Bash

Created by David Grapes and Todd Olson

Book by David Grapes and Todd Olson

Musical Arrangements by Vince di Mura



November 13 - 22 & December 3 - 13, 2020 Previews: November 12 & 13

Ring in the holidays with this fresh, swingin' musical! From classic Sinatra tunes to seasonal favorites Rat Pack Style, this show is complete with 40 popular hits including "Fly Me to The Moon," "That¹s Life," "New York, New York," "Mistletoe and Holly," "The Christmas Song," "Silver Bells," "I'll Be Home for Christmas" & many more!

Five Guys Named Moe

Book by Clarke Peters

Lyrics and Music by Louis Jordan and others

January 22 - February 20, 2021 Previews: January 21 & 22

This exuberant Broadway musical pays tribute to rhythm and blues pioneer, legendary composer and saxophonist, Louis Jordan. In the wee morning hours, Nomax, broke and hurting from his recent break-up, is listening to the radio when five guys all named Moe appear. Through the brilliance of the jazzy, toe-tapping music, Nomax is inspired by the spirited and highly talented group to turn his life around.

Respect: A Musical Journey of Women

Written by Dorothy Marcic

March 19 - 28 & April 8 - 24, 2021 Previews: March 18 & 19

This high-energy, joyful Off-Broadway musical is an entertaining, exuberant and exhilarating look at the lives of women as reflected in the popular music of the 20th Century. Real women's stories are interwoven throughout a score of Top-40 hits including "My Man," "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend," "Stand By Your Man," "I Will Survive," "Respect" & many more!

Five Course Love

Book, music and lyrics by Gregg Coffin

May 14 - 23 & June 3 - 13, 2021 Previews: May 13 & 14

Set in five different restaurants, three actors portray fifteen characters on the hunt for one true love in this hilarious Off-Broadway musical comedy! From a barbeque joint in the deep South to an Italian trattoria, the highly entertaining and diverse musical styles reflect the cuisine of the eateries including Country & Western, Italian, German Cabaret, Mexican and 1950's Doo-Wop.