The Winter Park Playhouse Adds The Florida Festival Of New Musicals: Act II January 2022

The Florida Festival of New Musicals at The Winter Park Playhouse continues to advance and elevate the musical theatre genre by fostering the development of new musicals and the artistic growth of writers and composers.

Since its inception in 2017, The Florida Festival of New Musicals has showcased one-hour professional readings of twenty-four brand new, never produced musicals from around the world. The festival remains the only one of its kind in the state of Florida.

The next step in the evolution of advancing a musical from page to stage is a reading of the entire show. Presenting a full length professional reading allows the writers, composers, producers and audiences to get a complete picture of the musical and provide valuable feedback for further development.

The Winter Park Playhouse is providing an opportunity for the next important development step by launching The Florida Festival of New Musicals: Act II. Act II will present a full professional reading of an entire new musical previously featured in one of the Florida Festival of New Musicals. Selected musicals will be patron favorites that could potentially be produced on the Playhouse Mainstage.

The first musical to be featured in The Florida Festival of New Musicals: Act II will be Flaming Volcano Bed and Breakfast written and composed by Playhouse multi-instrumentalist and well known regional talent Mr. Ned Wilkinson. It was a part of the 2019 festival and the original professional cast will reunite for this full reading.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for writers and composers to take the next step and have their entire musical read and sung on stage in front of an audience. We are thrilled to be able to foster the development of new musicals at The Playhouse!" announces Roy Alan, Winter Park Playhouse Artistic Director and co-founder of The Florida Festival of New Musicals.

This full scale professional reading of Flaming Volcano Bed and Breakfast will take place at The Winter Park Playhouse on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 and there will be an interactive talk-back with the writer after each reading.

For tickets and more information about The Florida Festival of New Musicals: Act II please call The Winter Park Playhouse box office at 407-645-0145 or visit online at www.winterparkpayhouse.org.