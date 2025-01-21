The William Daniel Mills Theatre Apprentice Program to Bring FROM: ME, TO: ME to Orlando Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From: Me, To: Me is an original play written by the William Daniel Mills Theatre Company about imagining a conversation with our future selves, pouring hopes, fears, and dreams using personal storytelling. Through humor, heartbreak, and self-discovery it explores the power of self-reflection and the resilience it takes to grow into who we’re meant to be.

The William Daniel Mills Apprentice program was founded by Harold and Rosy Mills in honor of their late son Daniel. Under the leadership of Joseph C. Walsh, Roberta Emerson, Nick Bazo, Anne Hering, and Monica Tamborello the program provides elite high school and early college talent around central Florida with professional training through expert master classes and professional paid performance opportunities.

The William Daniel Mills Theatre is focused on ensuring theatre is accessible and inclusive with a diverse group of professionals and students. We are designed to promote skill, career, and character development of young adults and theatre professionals through our renowned Apprentice Program, our Agency Services and World-Class Productions. Our matinee show for From: Me, To: Me on February 2nd, is an inclusive performance with ASL and audio description for low and no vision patrons.

“The very first apprentice show (16 Chairs) in 2021 was an original devised piece- we are super excited to come full circle bringing another apprentice written play to our audiences" said Nick Bazo. “Our partnerships with Fringe, the Orlando Shakes, Rollins College and Renaissance Theatre have enabled us to continue our success with the program and has spawned significant increased interest in additional partnerships throughout Central Florida. We are thrilled with the growth and success of the program.”

Directed by Erin McNellis and assisted by Hailey Marquez, this production features 3 performances:

Friday Jan 31, 2025 7:30 PM

Saturday Feb 1, 2025 7.30 PM

Sunday Feb 2, 2025 2:00 PM - Inclusive performance!

ASL and audio description for low and no vision patrons

