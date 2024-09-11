The Hippodrome Theatre Presents EVERY BRILLIANT THING By Duncan Macmillan With Jonny Donahoe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hippodrome Theatre has announced the upcoming production of Every Brilliant Thing, a touching and humorous play by Duncan MacMillan featuring Jonny Donahoe. This unique and uplifting performance will run from October 12 to October 26, 2024, with a special preview on October 10.

In Every Brilliant Thing, a young boy starts a list of "brilliant things" to cheer up his mother, who is struggling with depression. Beginning with simple joys like "ice cream" and "laughing so hard you shoot milk out your nose," the list grows into a profound and poignant celebration of life's small, beautiful moments. This play takes audiences on a heartfelt journey that highlights the importance of appreciating life's little pleasures and connecting with those around us.

The play is known for its engaging audience participation and has been praised for its emotional depth and humor. The Guardian (UK) calls it "heart-wrenching, hilarious... and possibly one of the funniest plays you'll ever see." The New York Times describes it as "very charming" and "captivating," offering a perfect blend of sentimentality and sharp insight.

For tickets and more information, visit thehipp.org or call our box office (352) 375-4477.

