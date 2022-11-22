Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Ensemble Company to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season

A Christmas Carol will run December 9th through 18th, 2022.

Nov. 22, 2022  
The Ensemble Company, now in their fourth year in residence at Penguin Point Productions located within the Oviedo Mall, will conclude its season with a new adaptation of Charles Dickens's perennial yuletide tale, A Christmas Carol. The Ensemble Company's production will utilize the play penned by Patrick Barlow, the playwright responsible for the Broadway and West End hit The 39 Steps.

From Scrooge to Tiny Tim to Bob Cratchit and Mrs. Fezziwig, Barlow's A Christmas Carol uses nothing more than simple props, fresh physicality, an ensemble of five actors, and the power of imagination to convey this timeless story of redemption. This adaptation made its debut in 2012 at the Delaware Theatre Company under the direction of Joe Calarco, followed by a West End bow in 2015 directed by Phelim McDermott and starring Academy Award winner Jim Broadbent.

Directed by Gabriel Garcia, a frequent Ensemble Company performer (most recently seen as Salvador Dalï in Terry Johnson's Hysteria) making his company directorial debut, The Ensemble Company production will star Janine Papin (The Normal Heart), Thomas Muniz (Hysteria, Stupid F***ing Bird), Alexander Iacuzzo (Six Degrees of Separation), Briana Small (Les Liaisons Dangereuses), and-making her company debut-Madeline Anderson. Production stage management will be provided by Tarek Aish and Caroline Hull.

A Christmas Carol will run December 9th through 18th, 2022, with performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:00pm, Sundays at 2:00pm, and a special industry night performance on Monday, December 12th at 7:00pm. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors (60 and up), and $16 for students (with I.D.) and are available for purchase by visiting www.penguinpointproductions.com/tickets.




Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS at Titusville Playhouse Photo
Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS at Titusville Playhouse
What did our critic think of WHITE CHThe holidays are about traditions - that special dish on the table, the favorite decoration that was handmade by your child, or a familiar song playing on the radio. And for many, nothing says tradition like watching a classic holiday film. Even though we take comfort in watching these familiar stories play out in the expected way on the small screen, for me, one of the special thrills of seeing a lot of live theater is getting to witness a timeless classic brought to vivid life on the stage. Such is the case for WHITE CHRISTMAS, the latest offering from Titusville Playhouse in Titusville, FL – a thrilling, heartwarming and thoroughly entertaining musical for everyone – young and old alike.RISTMAS at Titusville Playhouse?
Running Man Theatre Company Presents THE BEST CHRIStMAS PAGEANT EVER THE MUSICAL (Junior V Photo
Running Man Theatre Company Presents THE BEST CHRIStMAS PAGEANT EVER THE MUSICAL (Junior Version)
The Running Man Theatre Company announces tickets on sale for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever The Musical Junior Dec. 2, 2022, at 7:30 pm at the Orlando Repertory Theatre.
Broadway Veteran Larry Alexander Lights Up The WP Playhouse Cabaret Stage With BROADWAY SH Photo
Broadway Veteran Larry Alexander Lights Up The WP Playhouse Cabaret Stage With BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS
Stepping directly out of his current role on The Winter Park Playhouse mainstage, Broadway veteran Larry Alexander lights up the theatre's Spotlight Cabaret Series with his latest solo cabaret - Broadway Showstoppers - December 14 and 15, 2022. Playhouse Music Director, Mr. Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano. 
Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Titusville Playhouse Photo
Photos: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Titusville Playhouse
See photos of Titusville Playhouse's White Christmas! Are you dreaming of a WHITE CHRISTMAS? Grab your winter coat and head on down to the Titusville Playhouse for some holiday magic as the classic film comes to life onstage.

