The Ensemble Company to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL This Holiday Season

The Ensemble Company, now in their fourth year in residence at Penguin Point Productions located within the Oviedo Mall, will conclude its season with a new adaptation of Charles Dickens's perennial yuletide tale, A Christmas Carol. The Ensemble Company's production will utilize the play penned by Patrick Barlow, the playwright responsible for the Broadway and West End hit The 39 Steps.

From Scrooge to Tiny Tim to Bob Cratchit and Mrs. Fezziwig, Barlow's A Christmas Carol uses nothing more than simple props, fresh physicality, an ensemble of five actors, and the power of imagination to convey this timeless story of redemption. This adaptation made its debut in 2012 at the Delaware Theatre Company under the direction of Joe Calarco, followed by a West End bow in 2015 directed by Phelim McDermott and starring Academy Award winner Jim Broadbent.

Directed by Gabriel Garcia, a frequent Ensemble Company performer (most recently seen as Salvador Dalï in Terry Johnson's Hysteria) making his company directorial debut, The Ensemble Company production will star Janine Papin (The Normal Heart), Thomas Muniz (Hysteria, Stupid F***ing Bird), Alexander Iacuzzo (Six Degrees of Separation), Briana Small (Les Liaisons Dangereuses), and-making her company debut-Madeline Anderson. Production stage management will be provided by Tarek Aish and Caroline Hull.

A Christmas Carol will run December 9th through 18th, 2022, with performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:00pm, Sundays at 2:00pm, and a special industry night performance on Monday, December 12th at 7:00pm. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors (60 and up), and $16 for students (with I.D.) and are available for purchase by visiting www.penguinpointproductions.com/tickets.