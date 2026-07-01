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THE ROCKET MAN SHOW to Open DNA Productions Season at Garden Theatre on Plant

The Elton John tribute features iconic costumes and beloved hits at Winter Garden's Garden Theatre on Plant.

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THE ROCKET MAN SHOW to Open DNA Productions Season at Garden Theatre on Plant

Single tickets are now on sale for The Rocket Man Show, which will kick off DNA Productions' 2026-2027 season at Garden Theatre on Plant.

The performance will take place on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at Garden Theatre on Plant in Winter Garden, Florida.

Featuring beloved hits spanning decades, The Rocket Man Show celebrates the music, style, and showmanship of Elton John. The high-energy tribute concert recreates the excitement of one of music's most iconic live performers while honoring his legendary catalog.

Single tickets start at $76.

Season Packages

Four-show Concert Series packages also remain on sale while supplies last. Series packages start at $212 and include a 10% savings compared to purchasing individual tickets.

Programming, dates, and ticket prices are subject to change.



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