THE ROCKET MAN SHOW to Open DNA Productions Season at Garden Theatre on Plant

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Single tickets are now on sale for The Rocket Man Show, which will kick off DNA Productions' 2026-2027 season at Garden Theatre on Plant.

The performance will take place on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at Garden Theatre on Plant in Winter Garden, Florida.

Featuring beloved hits spanning decades, The Rocket Man Show celebrates the music, style, and showmanship of Elton John. The high-energy tribute concert recreates the excitement of one of music's most iconic live performers while honoring his legendary catalog.

Single tickets start at $76.

Season Packages

Four-show Concert Series packages also remain on sale while supplies last. Series packages start at $212 and include a 10% savings compared to purchasing individual tickets.

Programming, dates, and ticket prices are subject to change.

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