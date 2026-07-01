THE ROCKET MAN SHOW to Open DNA Productions Season at Garden Theatre on Plant
The Elton John tribute features iconic costumes and beloved hits at Winter Garden's Garden Theatre on Plant.
Single tickets are now on sale for The Rocket Man Show, which will kick off DNA Productions' 2026-2027 season at Garden Theatre on Plant.
The performance will take place on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at Garden Theatre on Plant in Winter Garden, Florida.
Featuring beloved hits spanning decades, The Rocket Man Show celebrates the music, style, and showmanship of Elton John. The high-energy tribute concert recreates the excitement of one of music's most iconic live performers while honoring his legendary catalog.
Single tickets start at $76.
Season Packages
Four-show Concert Series packages also remain on sale while supplies last. Series packages start at $212 and include a 10% savings compared to purchasing individual tickets.
Programming, dates, and ticket prices are subject to change.
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Twisted: The Untold Story of a Royal Vizier
Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater (7/18-7/19)
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Marky Ramone with Who Are You (a tribute to The Who)
The Plaza Live (9/03-9/03)
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Ted Swindley’s Honky Tonk Angels
Athens Theatre (2/26-3/21)
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Hadestown (Non-Equity)
King Center for Performing Arts (4/20-4/21)
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1776
The News Journal Center (6/26-7/05)
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Shrek: The Musical
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Gothic Attitude
Gothic Attitude (4/16-1/16)
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Swan Lake by International Ballet Stars in St. Petersburg, FL
Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater (3/01-3/01)
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The Shark Is Broken
Athenaeum Theatre One (10/15-11/08)
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Wicked
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (1/06-1/31)