Review: NEVER CAN SAY GOODBYE: THE 70S BEEHIVE MUSICAL at Winter Park Playhouse

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One of my favorite things about theater is that it can teach important lessons and tell meaningful stories. Sometimes, though, its purpose is simply to entertain. That is certainly the case with Winter Park Playhouse's latest production, Never Can Say Goodbye: The '70s Beehive Musical.

More revue than musical, the show features iconic hits from the 1970s, including "I Will Survive," "Lady Marmalade," and "We Are Family." While it lacks a strong narrative throughline, its primary purpose is clearly to celebrate the music and artists that defined the decade.

This production also marks Winter Park Playhouse's first show in its newly renovated theater. Although I had never visited the venue before, everything felt fresh and inviting. From the plush, spacious seating to the updated restroom fixtures, the space shines with its recent improvements.

Scenic designer Waylon Lemasters created a unit set featuring three platforms connected by stairways. An iridescent sequin curtain with sliding doors served as the backdrop, framed by a lighting truss designed by Bayley Steinwehr. And, of course, no tribute to the 1970s would be complete without disco balls.

A live band accompanied the performance from a loft above the stage, another addition made during the theater's renovation.

Despite the absence of a traditional storyline, the cast delivered each song with passion and commitment. The six-member ensemble, Abigail Gordiany (Laura), Mahalia Gronigan (Pattie), Tesia Kwarteng (Jasmine), Dayja LeChelle (Gina), Rebecca Jo Lightfoot (Wanda), and Ellen Shaw (Alison), showcased strong vocals and blended beautifully together. One of my favorite moments was their a cappella introduction to "Amie," under the music direction of Ned Wilkinson.

One of the show's standout elements was the costuming by Monica Titus. The performers moved through countless costume changes, each more eye-catching than the last. Sparkles, feathers, fringe, platform shoes, bell bottoms, dramatic sleeves, and plenty of Farrah Fawcett-inspired hair perfectly captured the decade's aesthetic. The finale costumes, featuring complementary shades of red, pink, orange, and yellow, provided a vibrant and fitting conclusion to the performance.

In the true spirit of live theater, a few minor mishaps occurred during the performance. One cast member lost an earring during the finale, while another had tape securing her microphone come loose. Both performers handled the moments seamlessly, never breaking character or disrupting the energy of the show.

If you're a fan of '70s music or simply looking for an enjoyable time at the theater, Never Can Say Goodbye delivers two hours of energetic performances, nostalgic hits, and dazzling visuals. While it may not offer a compelling story, it succeeds in what it sets out to do: celebrate an unforgettable era of music and leave audiences smiling as they head home. Never Can Say Goodbye runs on select dates at Winter Park Playhouse through August 30.

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