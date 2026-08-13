Know a Teacher? Send Them This Field Trip Guide

Help connect a classroom with Orlando Family Stage's 2026-2027 season of professional live theatre. A first experience with live theatre can open a young person's imagination, introduce a new perspective, and turn something studied in class into something students can see, hear, and experience together. If you are a teacher, know a teacher, have children in school, work with educators, or simply believe young people deserve access to live theatre, explore field trips and share Orlando Family Stage's 2026-2027 Field Trip Season with someone who can bring a class.

This school year, Orlando Family Stage is welcoming students to six opportunities to bring learning beyond the classroom through professional live theatre, each designed especially for young audiences.

Havana Hop (September 17-18, 2026) takes students on an interactive journey through hip-hop, salsa, and Cuban culture as young Yeila discovers confidence and connection to her heritage. The Best Halloween Ever (October 5-30, 2026) is a world premiere adaptation of Barbara Robinson's beloved story, filled with the hilarious Herdman family and a Halloween celebration that does not go according to plan.

This November and December, A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage (November 16-December 18, 2026) brings Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the Peanuts gang to life in a holiday story about friendship and belonging, now featuring Vince Guaraldi's iconic music performed by a live trio.

Pete the Cat's Big Hollywood Adventure (February 1-26, 2027) invites young audiences to join Pete and Callie as they get lost in a movie studio and discover dinosaurs, treasure maps, robots, and music. The Hobbit (March 1-26, 2027) sends students on an epic adventure with Bilbo Baggins, filled with unexpected courage, unlikely friendships, and the discovery that even the smallest person can rise to a great challenge. The season concludes with Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Mu(sequel) (April 5-May 7, 2027), where Robbie, Kodi, and their dragon friends travel through time to save the day when the world runs out of tacos.

For 100 years, Orlando Family Stage has created theatrical experiences that invite young people to imagine, question, connect, and grow. Field trip performances give educators an opportunity to extend learning beyond the classroom through professional live theatre.

Forward this message to a teacher, principal, school administrator, PTA member, homeschool educator, or parent in your life. A simple share could help an entire classroom experience live theatre this year. For questions about bringing a school group, contact the Orlando Family Stage Field Trip Coordinator at fieldtrips@orlandofamilystage.com or 407.896.7365.

Learn more at OrlandoFamilyStage.com.

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