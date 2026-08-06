Review: INTO THE WOODS at Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts

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Though I am not typically a fan of Sondheim’s work, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts’ recent production of Into the Woods inspired a complete change of heart. Having seen the 2023 Broadway revival tour starring royalty like Stephanie J. Block and the late Gavin Creel from the third row, I had high expectations. Yet, this local production was just as impressive, offering a fresh and deeply moving perspective on a familiar story.

The quality of the production was exceptional, made even more meaningful by the fact that most of the performers are local to Central Florida. While the entire cast showcased incredible vocal talent, their physical acting was equally striking. Moments of pantomime—such as the exaggerated gestures while eating bread or handling magic beans—were brilliantly executed. While this is a testament to the actors’ skills, it also highlights the sharp vision of director Kristen Sheola.

The storytelling was framed with beautiful cohesion. The show began with the Narrator reading in a library corner and concluded with Cinderella returning the book to the shelf. As an English teacher, I found this homage to the literary roots of these fairy tales deeply satisfying; it served as a perfect through-line for the intertwined narratives.

Daisy McCarthy’s costume design was a highlight of the evening, demanding attention with its intricate detail. The Baker and his Wife wore complementary peasant garb, while Little Red Riding Hood’s cape and Jack’s Mother’s apron featured exquisite embroidery. The princes donned rich, shimmering brocade vests, and Cinderella’s patchwork shawl was stunning. Most notable was the Witch’s second-act transformation gown, which featured deep blues and purples with scale-like side panels—a clever nod to mermaids.

The main draw was undoubtedly Jodi Benson. Though she is beloved as a "Disney Legend" and the voice of Ariel from The Little Mermaid, this was a side of her I hadn’t seen before. During a recent interview, she shared how challenging this role was for her both musically and character-wise, yet she performed with effortless grace. She hit every difficult note with precision and brought a snarky, humorous edge to the Witch that was perfectly pitched. Watching a seasoned professional step out of her comfort zone so successfully was a masterclass in acting.

Ultimately, this production of Into the Woods was a triumph for the local creative community. Bravo to the cast, crew, and creative team for proving that world-class theater is thriving right here in Central Florida. It was a "happily ever after" indeed!

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