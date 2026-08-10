Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts

NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

What makes Next to Normal so powerful is that it refuses to offer easy answers. The musical explores grief, mental illness, and family relationships in a way that feels honest and often uncomfortable, allowing audience members to empathize with each character's struggles.

Next to Normal is a 2008 musical about a mother struggling with her mental health while trying to cope with the loss of her infant son. Although he died when he was only a few months old, she continues to see him as a teenager. The book and lyrics were written by Brian Yorkey, with music by Tom Kitt. The rock-inspired score helps drive the emotional intensity of the story. Songs such as "I'm Alive," "Superboy and the Invisible Girl," and "You Don't Know" reveal the inner thoughts of the characters and add another layer to the storytelling.

This production, presented by the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, was excellent. Headlined by Kim Sava as Diana, Joshian Morales as Dan, Connor Deroche as Gabe, Ari Flores as Natalie, Cooper Lamontagne as Henry, and Chris Dejongh as Dr. Madden/Dr. Fine, this ensemble cast delivered emotionally authentic performances across the board. (Gabe and Natalie are double-cast, and these were the performers in the cast I attended.)

Many people reference the 2024 West End pro-shot starring Caissie Levy and Jack Wolfe, but this production was impressive in its own right, especially considering that much of the cast was made up of Central Florida performers.

The production featured a unit set designed as a house. Scenic designer Bert Scott and lighting designer Kathy Wiebe enhanced the storytelling with color-changing LED lights that shifted to match the mood of each scene, creating a powerful visual atmosphere. One of my favorite touches was the pre-show announcement reminding audience members to silence their cell phones. Rather than a standard theater announcement, it was delivered in the voice of Dr. Madden, which immediately established the tone of the show and fit perfectly with its themes of mental illness and treatment.

Directed by Michael D. Jablonski, the cast handled the show's heavy subject matter with sensitivity and honesty. The chemistry between Natalie and Henry felt genuine, making their relationship easy to invest in. Every performer fully captured the emotional weight of their character's journey.

The vocal performances were equally strong. Under the music direction of Lauren Lange and Seth Durbin, the cast's harmonies were rich and balanced, helping emphasize the emotional depth of the score. Connor Deroche, in particular, stood out as Gabe. His falsetto was stunning and among the most beautiful I've heard in a long time.

Over the summer, a group of my students produced their own version of Next to Normal. They did an incredible job, especially considering it was entirely student-led. Watching this professional production highlighted one key difference: the emotional connection. While my students excelled musically and theatrically, this cast brought a depth of lived emotion to the material that made the story especially impactful.

If you are comfortable with emotionally challenging material, I highly recommend seeing this production of Next to Normal. The talented cast, thoughtful staging, and powerful score combine to create a memorable theatrical experience that stays with you long after the final curtain.

Need more Orlando Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...