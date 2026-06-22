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IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY to Join DNA Productions' 2026-2027 Season

The holiday production will take the stage at Garden Theatre on Plant in Winter Garden, FL.

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IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY to Join DNA Productions' 2026-2027 Season

DNA Productions has announced the addition of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play to the 2026-2027 season at Garden Theatre on Plant. It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play runs December 10-13, and 17-20, 2026 at Garden Theatre on Plant. Tickets are on sale now as part of the full Theatrical Series.

Four-show Theatrical Series packages and Concert Series packages are available, starting at $212. Patrons who purchase a series package receive a 10% savings compared to individual ticket prices. A six-show package, featuring all four Theatrical Series productions and two Specialty Shows, is also available. Individual tickets for all productions go on sale closer to each production date.

The season will also include Footloose, The 39 Steps, 9 to 5, and more.

About It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play 

This beloved classic film takes the stage as a live 1940s radio broadcast as part of a season that celebrates the cinema house origins of Garden Theatre on Plant in historic downtown Winter Garden. The audience is in on the hilarious hijinks—and mishaps—as a small ensemble of performers attempts to portray all the characters live, complete with vintage sound effects and favorite songs. The heartwarming story of George Bailey and his angel, Clarence, delivers nostalgic charm sure to put theatergoers of all ages in the holiday spirit. 







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