THE REST IS SILENCE: A SHAKESPERIAN THRILLER to Premiere at Timucua Arts Foundation

Dost thou frighten easily? Hardly Working Promotions LLC will present THE REST IS SILENCE: A SHAKESPEAREAN THRILLER, ticketed both as a live performance and for streaming at the Timucua Arts Foundation on January 14-16 and 20-23, 2022.

From the award-winning team of cultured nerds who brought you Shakespeare's Ghostbusters and Shakespeare's Terminator the Second, THE REST IS SILENCE: A SHAKESPEAREAN THRILLER is filled with firsts. This is the first Shakespeare mash-up show written by a local creative team comprised of John Reid Adams (Shakespeare's Ghostbusters, Shakespeare's Terminator the Second, Shakespeare's Reservoir Dogs) and Brett P. Carson (Annie Todd, The Demon Orphan of Fleet Street - 2010 Orlando Fringe Patron's Pick on four performances, Quills). The production boasts a full set designed and built by Bud Clark Theme Design (Menopause: The Musical, Elton John - Billy Joel: Heart and Soul Tour, Britney Spears HBO Specials) and original costumes by Katherine Batt. This is also the first mash-up show performed outside of a theatre festival and will be the most ambitious production mounted in the Timucua Art Foundation's performance space.

Hardly Working Promotions, LLC takes the classic 1991 thriller The Silence of the Lambs and gives it a Shakespearian reimagining for the stage. Set in 1895 in a burgeoning American city, a terrifying puzzle must be solved: Who is serial killer Buffalo Bill? Clarice, a homicide officer trainee, finds herself navigating mazesto unlock the mystery. With the help of Dr. Hannibal Lecter, brilliant psychiatrist and violent psychopath who is serving a lifetime behind bars for acts of murder and cannibalism, Clarice may be the bait to draw him out.

Tickets start at $18 with discounts for seniors and students and are available HERE for purchase.