TEAL APPEAL Exhibition Opens At Bailey Contemporary Arts Center

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Pompano Beach Arts will host ArtsUnited, Inc. for TEAL APPEAL, a juried art exhibition on view at the Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA) from March 27 through May 23, 2026.

The exhibition explores the symbolic and emotional qualities of the color teal, described as a balance between blue and green that represents tranquility, renewal, and clarity. Through a range of media and artistic perspectives, TEAL APPEAL highlights themes of emotional healing, communication, and creative reflection.

An opening reception will take place on Friday, April 3, 2026, from 6:00–8:00 p.m., in conjunction with the city’s Old Town Untapped, held on the first Friday of each month. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet participating artists and view the exhibition in a community-centered setting.

ArtsUnited, Inc., founded in 1999, was established to provide a platform for LGBTQ artists and has since expanded its mission to promote inclusivity and support diverse artistic voices through exhibitions and partnerships.

For more information, visit Pompano Beach Arts online.