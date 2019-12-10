TALK RADIO is Extended Into the New Year at Theater On The Edge

Theater On The Edge is extending its run of Talk Radio by Eric Bogosian, through Sunday, February 16th. The dramedy stars theater ensemble members Marco DiGeorge, Adam Minossora, Elaitheia Quinn, and Christopher Ivers alongside a large ensemble cast. Directed by Allan Whitehead, Talk Radio has been receiving glowing reviews and has sold out its initial run of the show, prompting a need for additional performances.



Talk Radio is a full-length play originally written in 1987 by Eric Bogosian, and later developed into a movie starring the author. Following the movie, Bogosian re-envisioned the play and created an adapted version which opened on Broadway in March, 2007.



Talk Radio tells the 1987 period story of Barry Champlain (Marco DiGeorge), Cleveland's controversial radio host known for insulting the lost souls who call into his show to sound off, trying to manage this crazy Friday-night show along side his controller Stu (Alex Jackson), engineer Spike (Christopher Ivers), and producer Linda (Elaitheia Quinn).



Now, Barry's show has the chance of going into national syndication and his station manager (Christian Wienker) is afraid that Barry will say something that will keep this from happening. This, of course, makes Barry even more outrageous.



Theater On The Edge is known for its cinematic style, including hyper-realistic set design and in-depth performances, and has received much acclaim during its first three seasons.



Director Allan Whitehead says, "Theatre On The Edge is a special place. It could be the intimate, detailed setting, the extreme devotion of the entire crew, the blood, sweat and tears of everyone involved... but every day magic happens; amazing things happen; life happens!"



Marco DiGeorge says, "It has been a privilege working with such passionate individuals who are always striving to push our performances to the edge. I am grateful for the opportunity to bring Barry to life!"



Tickets on sale now at www.TheaterOnTheEdge.org and prices range from $19 to $26.





Theater On The Edge

5542 Hansel Avenue

Orlando, FL 32809

(407) 309-0106

Website: www.TheaterOnTheEdge.org

Twitter: http://twitter.com/TheaterOnEdge

Facebook: http://facebook.com/TheaterOnEdge

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theateronedge





CAST & CREATIVES BIOGRAPHIES



Allan Whitehead is an ensemble member at Theater On The Edge and is a happy man. This is his first show directing at TOTE, previously starring as an actor in many others, including as Harold in Orphans in fall 2017, as Robert in Proof in 2018, and most recently as Martin in The Goat or, Who is Sylvia? in spring 2019. He loves this theater and is humbled to be working with such a dedicated group of artists and friends. He would like to thank the cast, crew and creative team for their tireless efforts.



Marco DiGeorge has a love for teaching and the arts which has led him to the various endeavors he is involved with today, including Co-Founder and Teacher at Truthful Acting Studios, Adjunct Professor with the UCF Film Program, Producer at Doctrine Creative, Podcast Host, and one of the founding members and Artistic Director of Theater On The Edge. After an amazing experience directing Orphans, Proof, BOOM, and most recently Edward Albee's The Goat or, Who is Sylvia?, Marco is ready to get back on stage! He also enjoys working side-by-side with his amazing wife, Samantha, and the rest of the passionate ensemble theater team.



SAMANTHA DIGEORGE has a deep love for creativity and design, and this has propelled her into her passion as Set Designer for Theater On The Edge, where she is also one of the founding members. Sam has a passion for transforming and repurposing anything and everything artistic that she can get her hands on, and she received much acclaim for her cinematic, hyper-realistic set design, including her seedy 1999 motel room for TAPE, her aged Chicago donut shop for Superior Donuts, her 1989 run-down north Philadelphia row house for Orphans, her 2000 Chicago back porch for Proof, and her futuristic lab/museum for BOOM. She is grateful to be a part of such a creative team and working alongside her husband Marco.

EXTENDED RUN SHOWTIMES

Friday, January 10, 2020, 08:00 PM

Saturday, January 11, 2020, 08:00 PM

Sunday, January 12, 2020, 02:00 PM ~ Matinee

Friday, January 17, 2020, 08:00 PM

Saturday, January 18, 2020, 08:00 PM

Sunday, January 19, 2020, 02:00 PM ~ Matinee

Saturday, January 25, 2020, 08:00 PM

Sunday, January 26, 2020, 02:00 PM ~ Matinee

Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 08:00 PM ~Discounted Night

Saturday, February 1, 2020, 08:00 PM

Sunday, February 2, 2020, 02:00 PM ~ Matinee

Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 08:00 PM ~Discounted Night (w/Talk Back)

Saturday, February 8, 2020, 02:00 PM ~ Matinee

Saturday, February 8, 2020, 08:00 PM

Sunday, February 9, 2020, 02:00 PM ~ Matinee (w/Talk Back)

Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 08:00 PM ~Discounted Night

Friday, February 14, 2020, 08:00 PM

Saturday, February 15, 2020, 08:00 PM

Sunday, February 16, 2020, 02:00 PM ~ Matinee (CLOSING)



TICKETS

Tickets are $26 for adults, and $22 for students and seniors

On Discounted Night, tickets are $23 for adults, and $19 for students and seniors

Tickets can be purchased online at: https://TheaterOnTheEdge.org

Photo Credit: Marco DiGeorge





