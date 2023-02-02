Spend Valentine's Day At Dr. Phillips Center With Special Deals And More

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is celebrating Valentine's Day offering savings on select shows for gifting your loved one a memorable experience at the arts center. Guests save 20% on a romantic evening in Steinmetz Hall using code VDAY20 starting Thursday, February 2 through Tuesday, February 14 featuring performances from the Orlando Ballet and Jazz Series supported by Massey Services, Inc.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit DrPhillipsCenter.org.

Orlando Ballet brings the spirit of Paris and the world's most famous cabaret, the Moulin Rouge, to life in an evening of passion, betrayal, love and high-energy can-can. Step into the romantic world as Jorden Morris' original work, Moulin Rouge The Ballet returns for a full staging, this time in Steinmetz Hall. Originally presented in Orlando in 2020, a full 40 minutes has been restored so audiences can revel in the glory of the Bohemian nightlife. VDAY20 offer only valid through Saturday, February 4 and on select performances.

The multi-faceted Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy and two-time Academy Award-nominated vocalist, songwriter, author and actor performs in Steinmetz Hall for An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr. on March 12. With a career that spans and achievements in Broadway, television, film and music. He can currently be seen in Rian Johnson's critically acclaimed Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, streaming worldwide on Netflix. In 2020, Odom starred as legendary singer Sam Cooke in the award-winning Amazon film adaptation of One Night in Miami..., directed by Regina King. His portrayal of the soul icon and musical performance of original song "Speak Now" was met with widespread praise and critical acclaim, earning him multiple awards and nominations.

On March 22, bring your valentine to Pink Martini with special guest China Forbes to experience a dozen musicians with songs in 25 languages as Pink Martini performs its multilingual repertoire on concert stages and with symphony orchestras through Europe, Asia, Greece, Turkey, the Middle East, Northern Africa, New Zealand, South America and North America. Pink Martini has sold over 3 million albums worldwide on their own independent label Heinz Records (named after their bandleader's dog). The band's debut album Sympathique was released in 1997, and quickly became an international phenomenon, garnering the group nominations for "Song of the Year" and "Best New Artist" in France's Victoires de la Musique Awards in 2000.

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (JLCO) performs with jazz icon Wynton Marsalis on May 25 in Steinmetz Hall, comprising 15 of the finest jazz soloists and ensemble players today. JLCO has been the Jazz at Lincoln Center resident orchestra since 1988 and spends over a third of the year on tour across the world. Under Music Director Wynton Marsalis, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra performs a vast repertoire, from rare historic compositions to Jazz at Lincoln Center commissioned works, including compositions and arrangements by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Fletcher Henderson, Thelonious Monk, Mary Lou Williams, Dizzy Gillespie, Benny Goodman, Charles Mingus, and current and former Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra members Wynton Marsalis, Wycliffe Gordon, Ted Nash, Victor Goines, Sherman Irby, Chris Crenshaw, and Carlos Henriquez.

Participating shows:

Orlando Ballet Presents

Moulin Rouge The Ballet

Thursday, February 9, 2023 | Steinmetz Hall | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 11, 2023 | Steinmetz Hall | 2 p.m.

Dr. Phillips Center Presents

An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr.

Sunday, March 12, 2023 | Steinmetz Hall | 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Phillips Center Presents

Pink Martini with special guest China Forbes

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 |Steinmetz Hall | 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Phillips Center Presents

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Thursday, May 25, 2023 | Steinmetz Hall | 7:30 p.m.

