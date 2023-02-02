Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Spend Valentine's Day At Dr. Phillips Center With Special Deals And More

Gift your valentine a memorable experience at the arts center and save 20% on select shows in Steinmetz Hall.

Feb. 02, 2023  

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is celebrating Valentine's Day offering savings on select shows for gifting your loved one a memorable experience at the arts center. Guests save 20% on a romantic evening in Steinmetz Hall using code VDAY20 starting Thursday, February 2 through Tuesday, February 14 featuring performances from the Orlando Ballet and Jazz Series supported by Massey Services, Inc.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit DrPhillipsCenter.org.

Orlando Ballet brings the spirit of Paris and the world's most famous cabaret, the Moulin Rouge, to life in an evening of passion, betrayal, love and high-energy can-can. Step into the romantic world as Jorden Morris' original work, Moulin Rouge The Ballet returns for a full staging, this time in Steinmetz Hall. Originally presented in Orlando in 2020, a full 40 minutes has been restored so audiences can revel in the glory of the Bohemian nightlife. VDAY20 offer only valid through Saturday, February 4 and on select performances.

The multi-faceted Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy and two-time Academy Award-nominated vocalist, songwriter, author and actor performs in Steinmetz Hall for An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr. on March 12. With a career that spans and achievements in Broadway, television, film and music. He can currently be seen in Rian Johnson's critically acclaimed Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, streaming worldwide on Netflix. In 2020, Odom starred as legendary singer Sam Cooke in the award-winning Amazon film adaptation of One Night in Miami..., directed by Regina King. His portrayal of the soul icon and musical performance of original song "Speak Now" was met with widespread praise and critical acclaim, earning him multiple awards and nominations.

On March 22, bring your valentine to Pink Martini with special guest China Forbes to experience a dozen musicians with songs in 25 languages as Pink Martini performs its multilingual repertoire on concert stages and with symphony orchestras through Europe, Asia, Greece, Turkey, the Middle East, Northern Africa, New Zealand, South America and North America. Pink Martini has sold over 3 million albums worldwide on their own independent label Heinz Records (named after their bandleader's dog). The band's debut album Sympathique was released in 1997, and quickly became an international phenomenon, garnering the group nominations for "Song of the Year" and "Best New Artist" in France's Victoires de la Musique Awards in 2000.

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (JLCO) performs with jazz icon Wynton Marsalis on May 25 in Steinmetz Hall, comprising 15 of the finest jazz soloists and ensemble players today. JLCO has been the Jazz at Lincoln Center resident orchestra since 1988 and spends over a third of the year on tour across the world. Under Music Director Wynton Marsalis, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra performs a vast repertoire, from rare historic compositions to Jazz at Lincoln Center commissioned works, including compositions and arrangements by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Fletcher Henderson, Thelonious Monk, Mary Lou Williams, Dizzy Gillespie, Benny Goodman, Charles Mingus, and current and former Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra members Wynton Marsalis, Wycliffe Gordon, Ted Nash, Victor Goines, Sherman Irby, Chris Crenshaw, and Carlos Henriquez.

Participating shows:

Orlando Ballet Presents

Moulin Rouge The Ballet

Thursday, February 9, 2023 | Steinmetz Hall | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 11, 2023 | Steinmetz Hall | 2 p.m.

Dr. Phillips Center Presents

An Evening with Leslie Odom, Jr.

Sunday, March 12, 2023 | Steinmetz Hall | 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Phillips Center Presents

Pink Martini with special guest China Forbes

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 |Steinmetz Hall | 7:30 p.m.

Dr. Phillips Center Presents

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Thursday, May 25, 2023 | Steinmetz Hall | 7:30 p.m.

Disclaimer: Valentine's Day gifting offer only valid on new purchases and for select seats. Restrictions apply. Limited quantities available. All sales are final. May not be combined with any other offers. No exchanges or refunds. Limited to 8 tickets. Show dates and times subject to change without notice. Offer may be revoked without notice.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is a private nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization in downtown Orlando supported by the City of Orlando, Orange County, the City of Winter Park, the State of Florida and generous donors and sponsors. The 698,312-square-foot venue includes the grand 2,711-seat Walt Disney Theater, the community-theater style 296-seat Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, the new adaptable 1,464-1,770-seat Steinmetz Hall and, opening in 2023, the dynamic cabaret-style music room Judson's. In addition, the venue has various versatile event spaces like the DeVos Family Room, the Rooftop Terrace and the 3-acre outdoor Seneff Arts Plaza. In addition, the arts center's AdventHealth School of Arts offers classes, camps and pre-professional productions. For more information, visit drphillipscenter.org.




Dr. Phillips Center Opens Registration For Arts Summer Camps Photo
Dr. Phillips Center Opens Registration For Arts Summer Camps
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announces summer camps are on sale now. Week-long camps in June and July at the arts center's AdventHealth School of the Arts are available for students of varying ages and skill levels in a range of performing arts featuring musical theater and comedy.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
The Ensemble Company to Present Central Florida Premiere of SPEECH & DEBATE Photo
The Ensemble Company to Present Central Florida Premiere of SPEECH & DEBATE
The Ensemble Company, now in their fifth year in residence at Penguin Point Productions located within the Oviedo Mall, will continue its 2023 season with the Central Florida premiere of Stephen Karam's Speech & Debate.  Karam is the creator of the Pulitzer Prize finalist plays Sons of the Prophet and The Humans (which also won the Tony Award for Best Play).
500 Beneficiaries Receive Free WICKED Tickets And Once-In-A-Lifetime Adventure At The Dr. Photo
500 Beneficiaries Receive Free WICKED Tickets And Once-In-A-Lifetime Adventure At The Dr. Phillips Center
Broadway's Wicked returns for an electrifying community giveback initiative at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. Over the two performances, 500 beneficiaries across Central Florida will experience an interactive pre-show experience, catered lunch from the Dr. Phillips Center's in-house chef and finish off the afternoon with the magical musical. 

