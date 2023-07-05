SPAMALOT & More Lead Orlando's July 2023 Theater Top Picks

Check out our top picks for Orlando in July 2023!

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Florida Anti-Drag Law Photo 1 Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Florida Anti-Drag Law
THE BOOK OF MORMON Tour Announces New Cast and Cities for 2023-2024 Photo 2 THE BOOK OF MORMON Tour Announces New Cast and Cities for 2023-2024
Review: Spooky Vibes Hit Orlando Early with BEETLEJUICE, a Summer Musical Magic Show at Dr Photo 3 Review: Spooky Vibes Hit Orlando Early with BEETLEJUICE, a Summer Musical Magic Show at Dr. Phillips Center
Steve-O, Roseanne Barr, and William Shatner Come To King Center This Fall Photo 4 Steve-O, Roseanne Barr, and William Shatner Come To King Center This Fall

Florida Top 10
Click Here for More on Florida Top 10

Orlando is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Our top picks for July 2023 include Spamalot, The Sound of Music, and more!

SPAMALOT & More Lead Orlando's July 2023 Theater Top Picks

Monty Python's SPAMALOT

Dr. Phillips Center - July 08, 2023 through July 09, 2023

Based on the classic comedy film, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” Monty Python’s SPAMALOT retells the legend of King Arthur, his trusty servant Patsy, and the Knights of the Round Table. In this hysterical musical, our heroes face flying cows, killer rabbits, and a 50% chance of pestilence and famine. Along the way, they meet many fan-favorite characters from the movie, including the Black Knight, Tim the Enchanter, Not Dead Fred, and the Knights who say Ni. Winner of three Tony® Awards in 2005, including Best Musical, this outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining show will delight audiences as King Arthur and company search for the Holy Grail and “always look on the bright side of life.” 

For tickets: click here.

SPAMALOT & More Lead Orlando's July 2023 Theater Top Picks

Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville

Athens Theatre - July 14, 2023 through August 06, 2023

As the weather gets warmer and the days get longer, visions of frosty cocktails begin to dance in our heads! Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville is the perfect mini-vacation your tropical-lovin’ heart is looking for! With a book by Emmy Award-winning writer Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley this “toes in the sand” musical tells the story of Tully, a charismatic, easily loveable, part-time bartender and singer who unexpectedly falls for a beautiful but career-minded tourist named Rachel. Follow along as this unlikely pair find that incredible sunsets aren’t the only thing that’s hot and sultry in the tropics.

For tickets: click here.

SPAMALOT & More Lead Orlando's July 2023 Theater Top Picks

Spring Awakening Benefit Concert

The Abbey - July 21, 2023 through July 23, 2023

Join us as we rock out to reimagined versions of the incredible songs from Spring Awakening. Re-arranged to reflect styles of Rock, Jazz, R&B, and more, you'll experience these as if they were brand new. Proudly benefitting Planned Parenthood.

For tickets: click here.

SPAMALOT & More Lead Orlando's July 2023 Theater Top Picks

The Sound of Music

Haines City Theatre - July 14, 2023 through August 06, 2023

The Sound of Music is the final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein and is the world’s most recognized and beloved musical. Featuring cherished songs, including “Climb Every Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and the title number, “The Sound of Music”. This show has mesmerized audiences for over 50 years, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows a postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of Captain von Trapp, returning music and joy into their home. But as the pre-World War II Nazi presence of 1938 threatens to take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a life altering moral decision.

For tickets: click here.

SPAMALOT & More Lead Orlando's July 2023 Theater Top Picks

Xanadu

Osceola Arts - July 21, 2023 through August 06, 2023

Its the 1980s and Sonny is a struggling artist searching for inspiration when a beautiful Greek muse descends from Mount Olympus and encourages him to build the worlds greatest creationa Roller Disco! With a sprinkle of glitter, a dash of neon, and some legendary pop tunes this musical comedy is a perfect celebration of Summer!

For tickets: click here.

SPAMALOT & More Lead Orlando's July 2023 Theater Top Picks

MASS APPEAL

White Elephant Cabaret Theater - July 14, 2023 through July 23, 2023

Stephen Lewis plays a young outspoken Catholic Seminarian who challenges what he sees as the laxed approach and lack of spiritual guidance being offered to the congregation of an older Church Pastor played by Michael Wanzie.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.



RELATED STORIES

1
A Night of FUNdraising Magic Comes to Arts Garage Next Week Photo
A Night of FUNdraising Magic Comes to Arts Garage Next Week

This FUNdraiser will kick off with complimentary light bites, a 50/50 raffle, and an unforgettable up-close magic experience by Edward Oschmann, Ray Eden, Randy Goodman, and Mark Horowitz.

2
SOBAK Releases New Single With MTS Records Like Heavens Wings Photo
SOBAK Releases New Single With MTS Records 'Like Heaven's Wings'

On Friday June 30th, Florida-based singer-songwriter, SOBAK, released the first single from his highly-anticipated album, 'A Little More Time.' This melodic 'spirit rock' artist has been captivating audiences for years and is finally giving fans a taste of what's to come with this single release, 'Like Heaven's Wings.'

3
Jimmy Buffetts ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is Coming to The Athens Theatre This Summer Photo
Jimmy Buffett's ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE is Coming to The Athens Theatre This Summer

Put on your flip-flops, leave your fancy shoes behind, and join us for an unforgettable island adventure! The Athens Theatre will kick off its 2023-2024 season with the ultimate party of the year: Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville.

4
Tickets to SNLs Colin Jost at the Dr. Phillips Center On Sale Now Photo
Tickets to SNL's Colin Jost at the Dr. Phillips Center On Sale Now

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is on sale now with Saturday Night Live head writer and “Weekend Update” co-host, Colin Jost.

From This Author - BWW Staff

RENT in Concert & More Lead Washington DC's July 2023 Top PicksRENT in Concert & More Lead Washington DC's July 2023 Top Picks
THE SECRET GARDEN & More Lead San Francisco's July 2023 Top PicksTHE SECRET GARDEN & More Lead San Francisco's July 2023 Top Picks
SPAMALOT & More Lead Orlando's July 2023 Theater Top PicksSPAMALOT & More Lead Orlando's July 2023 Theater Top Picks
INTO THE WOODS & More Lead Los Angeles' July 2023 Theater Top PicksINTO THE WOODS & More Lead Los Angeles' July 2023 Theater Top Picks

Videos

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville
Athens Theatre (7/14-8/06)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty & the Beast: In Concert
Northland Church (9/07-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Xanadu
Osceola Arts (7/21-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Little Night Music
Alexis and Jim Pugh Theatre (8/18-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rent
Athens Theatre (4/12-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Monty Python's SPAMALOT
Dr. Phillips Center (7/08-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway on the Rocks: The Broadway Bradshaws Return!
Rocks Lounge at Hyatt Regency Orlando (7/27-7/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Discover the City Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sound of Music
Haines City Theatre (7/14-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Theater West End (8/04-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You