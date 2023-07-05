SPAMALOT & More Lead Orlando's July 2023 Theater Top Picks

Orlando is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Our top picks for July 2023 include Spamalot, The Sound of Music, and more!

Monty Python's SPAMALOT

Dr. Phillips Center - July 08, 2023 through July 09, 2023

Based on the classic comedy film, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” Monty Python’s SPAMALOT retells the legend of King Arthur, his trusty servant Patsy, and the Knights of the Round Table. In this hysterical musical, our heroes face flying cows, killer rabbits, and a 50% chance of pestilence and famine. Along the way, they meet many fan-favorite characters from the movie, including the Black Knight, Tim the Enchanter, Not Dead Fred, and the Knights who say Ni. Winner of three Tony® Awards in 2005, including Best Musical, this outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously entertaining show will delight audiences as King Arthur and company search for the Holy Grail and “always look on the bright side of life.”

For tickets: click here.

Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville

Athens Theatre - July 14, 2023 through August 06, 2023

As the weather gets warmer and the days get longer, visions of frosty cocktails begin to dance in our heads! Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville is the perfect mini-vacation your tropical-lovin’ heart is looking for! With a book by Emmy Award-winning writer Greg Garcia and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley this “toes in the sand” musical tells the story of Tully, a charismatic, easily loveable, part-time bartender and singer who unexpectedly falls for a beautiful but career-minded tourist named Rachel. Follow along as this unlikely pair find that incredible sunsets aren’t the only thing that’s hot and sultry in the tropics.

For tickets: click here.

Spring Awakening Benefit Concert

The Abbey - July 21, 2023 through July 23, 2023

Join us as we rock out to reimagined versions of the incredible songs from Spring Awakening. Re-arranged to reflect styles of Rock, Jazz, R&B, and more, you'll experience these as if they were brand new. Proudly benefitting Planned Parenthood.

For tickets: click here.

The Sound of Music

Haines City Theatre - July 14, 2023 through August 06, 2023

The Sound of Music is the final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein and is the world’s most recognized and beloved musical. Featuring cherished songs, including “Climb Every Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and the title number, “The Sound of Music”. This show has mesmerized audiences for over 50 years, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows a postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of Captain von Trapp, returning music and joy into their home. But as the pre-World War II Nazi presence of 1938 threatens to take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a life altering moral decision.

For tickets: click here.

Xanadu

Osceola Arts - July 21, 2023 through August 06, 2023

Its the 1980s and Sonny is a struggling artist searching for inspiration when a beautiful Greek muse descends from Mount Olympus and encourages him to build the worlds greatest creationa Roller Disco! With a sprinkle of glitter, a dash of neon, and some legendary pop tunes this musical comedy is a perfect celebration of Summer!

For tickets: click here.

MASS APPEAL

White Elephant Cabaret Theater - July 14, 2023 through July 23, 2023

Stephen Lewis plays a young outspoken Catholic Seminarian who challenges what he sees as the laxed approach and lack of spiritual guidance being offered to the congregation of an older Church Pastor played by Michael Wanzie.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.