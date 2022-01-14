SHREK THE MUSICAL Brings Ogre-the-Top Fun To The Athens Theatre

January 21st through February 13th, don't be surprised if you notice a dragon flying over DeLand or if an ogreriffic swampish smell wafts your way-because Shrek the Musical (TYA Version) is about to plop onto the Athens Theatre's stage.

Director Craig Uppercue is delighted to bring this musical based on the Oscar winning film by DreamWorks Animation to the Athens Theatre-not just because of how fun and humorous the show is, but also because of the morals woven into this modern fairy tale. "The story of SHREK is a prime example of how our preconceived notions of beauty and what should be socially acceptable can cause alienation and harm. . . and how those notions are often utterly wrong. Even the most seemingly ugly, gruff, or odd characters may be the ones that have the most beautiful character within."

Join Shrek (Noah Clark), the irresistibly entertaining Donkey (Iris M. Johnson), and a love besotted dragon (Jonathan Febo) as they fumble through saving Shrek's swamp, rescuing Princess Fiona (Sarah McKinney), and foiling the pint-sized, felonious Farquaad (Jonathan Febo).

The Athens Theatre invites you to join this group of fairytale misfits as they battle against conformity on a mission to return to their "A Big, Bright, Beautiful World" in the land of make-believe.

Hearing impaired audiences are invited to join in the fun as a special ASL interpreted performance is scheduled for Friday, February 4th at 7:30 p.m.

Located in Downtown DeLand, the historic Athens Theatre has instituted extensive precautions to ensure the safety of actors and audiences. Tickets for Shrek the Musical-TYA Version are priced from $11 to $30. To purchase tickets in advance or to find out more specific information about dates, times, and safety precautions, visit the Athens Theatre website online at www.AthensDeLand.com.

If you are looking to purchase tickets socially distant seating or tickets in the ASL interpreter location, contact the Box Office at (386) 736-1500 or at boxoffice@AthensDeLand.com and they will be able to find you the perfect spot. Box Office hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 1:00 - 5:00 pm and 1½ hours before live performances, but messages are received daily, so call today and get ogre to the theatre to see one of these swamptastic performances.