Running Man Theatre Company Presents THE BEST CHRIStMAS PAGEANT EVER THE MUSICAL (Junior Version)

The Running Man Theatre Company announces tickets on sale for The Best Christmas Pageant Ever The Musical Junior Dec. 2, 2022, at 7:30 pm at the Orlando Repertory Theatre.

The Herdmans are the worst kids in the history of the world-so when they crash Sunday school and demand parts in the Christmas pageant, the whole town panics. It's up to the Bradleys and the Reverend to help their community see the Christmas story and the Herdman kids through new eyes in this buoyant musical adaptation of the funny and touching holiday classic.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever The Musical Junior presents a unique opportunity for this budding theatre company. For the second year in a row, Running Man is partnering with a Rollins College course, "Create with Me: Inclusive Theatre Studies," where first-year theatre students learn about inclusivity and accessibility in the arts. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever The Musical Junior includes actors from OCA: A Special Place for Special Needs, the Orlando theatre community, and students from Rollins College.

The cast includes Daniel Horta, a local Orlando actor most recently seen at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights, and Henry Bass, local #AutismTalkShowHost who has made his rounds in the Orlando Theatre scene from the Dr. Phillips Center of Performing Arts to iHeart Radio's "Monsters in the Morning".

Marianne DiQuattro - Show Director, Running Man Theatre Artistic Director, and Professor at Rollins College, fresh off of her win of Education Hero of the Year with Spectrum News 13- says, "With the success of last year's musical, we've shown that there are no limits to what we can all achieve," DiQuattro said. "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever reminds us of the gift of community and how lucky we are to be able to create theatre at this point in time with family and friends all around us."