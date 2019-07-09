Rogue Stage Announces QUEEN OF SWORDS

Rogue Stage announces its' final workshop of their original musical "Queen of Swords". The musical, written by Rogue Stage producing director Thom Mesrobian and composer Ben Shepler, has been in development since 2016. "Queen of Swords" tells the true story of Julie D'Aubigny, a bisexual woman who lived in France during the late 1600's. She rose from poverty to become one of the most famous opera stars of her time as well as a skilled sword fighter with a notorious reputation of dueling and defeating scorned husbands. This workshop will be the last one before the world premiere scheduled to be stage in Central Florida in 2020.

The producers have high hopes. "We see shows like "Hadestown" go on incredible journeys from obscurity to a Tony Award winner over the course of a decade." Mesrobian says, "There's no reason to believe that "Queen of Swords" can't do the same thing. Its' message of acceptance and love for all members of society is going to resonate with audiences and it's important for us to get that message out."

The last rehearsal of the workshop will be open to the public. Admission can be purchased by going to roguestage.com and donating $5 or more to the GofundMe account on the theatre's behalf. Funds raised will be used to mount the world premiere in 2020.

Cast for the workshop will feature Mikaela Duffy, Matt Stevens, Jose D.S. Rodriquez, John Hatfield, Holly Parrish, McKenzie Fraser, Gretchen Suarez-Pena, Tony Murvin and Mark Hartfield. Stage manager is Sarah Moening and production manager is Tonya Mesrobian.





