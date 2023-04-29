Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse

URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL may not be the most appealing title for a show, but it has proven over the last 20+ years since its journey to Broadway (scoring ten Tony nominations and three awards) that it can be a real crowd pleaser, despite the unfortunate title (and unique subject matter). With music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann and book and lyrics by Greg Kotis, URINETOWN is that rare breed of musical - a tuneful and entertaining satirical comedy with a deeper commentary on the state of the world. And for Theatre South Playhouse in Dr. Phillips this production is a long time coming - as they were poised to open a production of the show in March 2020. So, just like the characters in URINETOWN, you might say the theatre company has been "holding it" for three years (sorry, I couldn't resist). And the wait seems totally worth it for this production delivers a funny, entertaining and rollicking good time from beginning to the very last "flush."

If you are not familiar with the story, URINETOWN is a musical comedy set in the not-too-distant future when the world has experienced a twenty-year drought so severe that it has made it necessary to limit toilet usage to paid public amenities, all controlled by a megacorporation, Urine Good Company (UGC). This creates a disparity between the rich and the poor, resulting in long lines to pee. And to further control the situation, there are strict laws that make it illegal to relieve oneself in public which further separates the haves and the have nots. The musical is narrated by Officer Lockstock (Matthew Warfield) who regularly breaks the fourth wall to provide the audience with the context and backstory, often by educating Little Sally (Faith Janicki) on the plot. Officer Lockstock is also one of the key antagonists as the primary law enforcer, sending those who dare to break the rules (peeing for free) to "Urinetown" - a metaphor for as severe a punishment as you might imagine. We soon meet young Bobby Strong (Samuel Burnham) who works at "Public Amenity #9" where the poorest citizens are forced to go and the operator of said public toilet, Penelope Pennywise (Alicia Green). Enter optimistic Hope Cladwell (Jordan Grant) who arrives in town for her first day as a Fax and Copy employee working for her father, Caldwell B. Cladwell (Tad Kincade), the CEO of UGC and the main villain of the story. Bobby falls for Hope, and they are both soon embroiled in the class conflict that arises when the people become fed up with the oppressive laws and fees. Bobby then finds himself as the unlikely leader of a revolution along with a motley crew of poor citizens who take matters into their own hands, leading to an unexpected and funny (but surprisingly dark) ending.

Greg Kotis' book for URINETOWN is filled with musical theatre tropes and features a stylized and over-dramatic dialogue that, while typical in classic shows like THE CRADLE WILL ROCK, in today's context elicits laughter. Mark Hollman and Greg Kotis' music and lyrics are tuneful and fun, often nodding to the anthems of those same classic musicals, but with comedic flair. Directors Hillary Brook and Sterling Lovett build upon those classic musical nods throughout the production - sometimes through subtle choreography moves that evoke shows like WEST SIDE STORY or CHICAGO or sight gags (such as a hilarious WICKED moment in Act I). Overall, Ms. Brook and Mr. Lovett have assembled a strong cast (which includes four actors from the original TSP 2020 cast) who deliver the sometimes goofy dialogue and big production numbers with great skill.

The cast of Theatre South Playhouse's URINETOWN is an extremely talented bunch. This is a show that relies heavily on its ensemble to tell the story and the actors on stage do a wonderful job hamming it up for the audience. The energy was palpable and the cast seemed to be having a blast with the material. Their delivery of Sterling Lovett's energetic choreography was particularly strong and a thrill to watch. Standout performances include Samuel Burnham as Bobby Strong who infused his Bobby with a wide-eyed world-view and infectious optimism while also showing off solid vocals. Jordan Grant gives an equally strong performance as naïve but headstrong Hope, with some very lovely moments with Mr. Burnham. Matthew Warfield's Officer Lockstock is quite funny and his deadpan delivery, especially in his scenes with the hilarious Faith Janicki as Little Sally, is quite fun to watch. As Caldwell B Cladwell, Tad Kincade is deliciously evil, and as Penelope Pennywise, Alicia Green gets to shine.

The creative designs that provide the backdrop for Theatre South's URINETOWN help set the right tone for the production. Cliff Price's simple but functional set design works very well in the small TSP space. Hillary Brook's muted and dirty costumes convey the desperation of the citizens on stage which contrast with the splashes of bright color and patterns in the clothes of the richer characters. Valerie Peterson's lighting is appropriately foreboding and Wendell Rivera Diaz' sound design ensures every note can be heard. Speaking of notes, Jason Bailey does a great job as Musical Director, ensuring the vocals on stage are polished and powerful. This is especially evident in some of the larger numbers such as the rousing "Run, Freedom, Run!".

Overall, URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse is a silly, fun, and fantastically delivered cautionary tale about the dangers of overconsumption and greed. It does what so many musicals can in the hands of a talented cast and skilled creatives - it entertains, educates and leaves the audience smiling (and wanting more. And while it took a little over three years to make it to the TSP stage, it seems like it was well worth the wait.

URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL, presented by Theatre South Playhouse, runs through May 7th. Performances take place at Theatre South Playhouse which is located in The Marketplace at Dr. Phillips, 7601 Della Drive, Suite #15, Orlando, FL 32819. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Click Here. For more information about Theatre South Playhouse visit https://www.theatresouthplayhouse.org/

All Photos provided by Theatre South Playhouse

Lead Photo: Alicia Green and the cast of Urinetown

Top Photo: Samuel Burnham and Jordan Grant

Mid Photo 1: Jonny Jones and the cast of Urinetown

Mid Photo 2: Matthew Warfield, Paul Lance, Calistenes Fuguet, Alicia Green, Sean Murphy, Jordan Grant and Tad Kincade.

Mid Photo 3: Matthew Warfield, Faith Janicki and the cast of Urinetown

Bottom Photo: The cast of Urinetown