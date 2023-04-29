Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse

Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse

A funny, entertaining and rollicking good time from beginning to the very last “flush.”

Apr. 29, 2023  

Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL may not be the most appealing title for a show, but it has proven over the last 20+ years since its journey to Broadway (scoring ten Tony nominations and three awards) that it can be a real crowd pleaser, despite the unfortunate title (and unique subject matter). With music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann and book and lyrics by Greg Kotis, URINETOWN is that rare breed of musical - a tuneful and entertaining satirical comedy with a deeper commentary on the state of the world. And for Theatre South Playhouse in Dr. Phillips this production is a long time coming - as they were poised to open a production of the show in March 2020. So, just like the characters in URINETOWN, you might say the theatre company has been "holding it" for three years (sorry, I couldn't resist). And the wait seems totally worth it for this production delivers a funny, entertaining and rollicking good time from beginning to the very last "flush."

Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse If you are not familiar with the story, URINETOWN is a musical comedy set in the not-too-distant future when the world has experienced a twenty-year drought so severe that it has made it necessary to limit toilet usage to paid public amenities, all controlled by a megacorporation, Urine Good Company (UGC). This creates a disparity between the rich and the poor, resulting in long lines to pee. And to further control the situation, there are strict laws that make it illegal to relieve oneself in public which further separates the haves and the have nots. The musical is narrated by Officer Lockstock (Matthew Warfield) who regularly breaks the fourth wall to provide the audience with the context and backstory, often by educating Little Sally (Faith Janicki) on the plot. Officer Lockstock is also one of the key antagonists as the primary law enforcer, sending those who dare to break the rules (peeing for free) to "Urinetown" - a metaphor for as severe a punishment as you might imagine. We soon meet young Bobby Strong (Samuel Burnham) who works at "Public Amenity #9" where the poorest citizens are forced to go and the operator of said public toilet, Penelope Pennywise (Alicia Green). Enter optimistic Hope Cladwell (Jordan Grant) who arrives in town for her first day as a Fax and Copy employee working for her father, Caldwell B. Cladwell (Tad Kincade), the CEO of UGC and the main villain of the story. Bobby falls for Hope, and they are both soon embroiled in the class conflict that arises when the people become fed up with the oppressive laws and fees. Bobby then finds himself as the unlikely leader of a revolution along with a motley crew of poor citizens who take matters into their own hands, leading to an unexpected and funny (but surprisingly dark) ending.

Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse Greg Kotis' book for URINETOWN is filled with musical theatre tropes and features a stylized and over-dramatic dialogue that, while typical in classic shows like THE CRADLE WILL ROCK, in today's context elicits laughter. Mark Hollman and Greg Kotis' music and lyrics are tuneful and fun, often nodding to the anthems of those same classic musicals, but with comedic flair. Directors Hillary Brook and Sterling Lovett build upon those classic musical nods throughout the production - sometimes through subtle choreography moves that evoke shows like WEST SIDE STORY or CHICAGO or sight gags (such as a hilarious WICKED moment in Act I). Overall, Ms. Brook and Mr. Lovett have assembled a strong cast (which includes four actors from the original TSP 2020 cast) who deliver the sometimes goofy dialogue and big production numbers with great skill.

Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse The cast of Theatre South Playhouse's URINETOWN is an extremely talented bunch. This is a show that relies heavily on its ensemble to tell the story and the actors on stage do a wonderful job hamming it up for the audience. The energy was palpable and the cast seemed to be having a blast with the material. Their delivery of Sterling Lovett's energetic choreography was particularly strong and a thrill to watch. Standout performances include Samuel Burnham as Bobby Strong who infused his Bobby with a wide-eyed world-view and infectious optimism while also showing off solid vocals. Jordan Grant gives an equally strong performance as naïve but headstrong Hope, with some very lovely moments with Mr. Burnham. Matthew Warfield's Officer Lockstock is quite funny and his deadpan delivery, especially in his scenes with the hilarious Faith Janicki as Little Sally, is quite fun to watch. As Caldwell B Cladwell, Tad Kincade is deliciously evil, and as Penelope Pennywise, Alicia Green gets to shine.

The creative designs that provide the backdrop for Theatre South's URINETOWN help set the right tone for the production. Cliff Price's simple but functional set design works very well in the small TSP space. Hillary Brook's muted and dirty costumes convey the desperation of the citizens on stage which contrast with the splashes of bright color and patterns in the clothes of the richer characters. Valerie Peterson's lighting is appropriately foreboding and Wendell Rivera Diaz' sound design ensures every note can be heard. Speaking of notes, Jason Bailey does a great job as Musical Director, ensuring the vocals on stage are polished and powerful. This is especially evident in some of the larger numbers such as the rousing "Run, Freedom, Run!".

Overall, URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse is a silly, fun, and fantastically delivered cautionary tale about the dangers of overconsumption and greed. It does what so many musicals can in the hands of a talented cast and skilled creatives - it entertains, educates and leaves the audience smiling (and wanting more. And while it took a little over three years to make it to the TSP stage, it seems like it was well worth the wait.

Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse

URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL, presented by Theatre South Playhouse, runs through May 7th. Performances take place at Theatre South Playhouse which is located in The Marketplace at Dr. Phillips, 7601 Della Drive, Suite #15, Orlando, FL 32819. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Click Here. For more information about Theatre South Playhouse visit https://www.theatresouthplayhouse.org/

All Photos provided by Theatre South Playhouse

Lead Photo: Alicia Green and the cast of Urinetown

Top Photo: Samuel Burnham and Jordan Grant

Mid Photo 1: Jonny Jones and the cast of Urinetown

Mid Photo 2: Matthew Warfield, Paul Lance, Calistenes Fuguet, Alicia Green, Sean Murphy, Jordan Grant and Tad Kincade.

Mid Photo 3: Matthew Warfield, Faith Janicki and the cast of Urinetown

Bottom Photo: The cast of Urinetown




Winter Park Playhouse Presents DESPERATE MEASURES Next Month Photo
Winter Park Playhouse Presents DESPERATE MEASURES Next Month
Closing the highly successful Winter Park Playhouse 20th Anniversary Series, the Off-Broadway hit - Desperate Measures - makes its way to the theatre's Mainstage May 12 - June 11, 2023. 
Creative City Project Reveals Their Upcoming Fall/Winter 2023-2024 Season Photo
Creative City Project Reveals Their Upcoming Fall/Winter 2023-2024 Season
It’s another season of one-of-a-kind art experiences audiences cannot have anywhere else in the world.  Creative City Project announces new, immersive art, theater and music in their Fall/Winter 2023-2024 season. 
Orlando Gay Chorus Announces Emcees for BroadGAY Spectacular Photo
Orlando Gay Chorus Announces Emcees for BroadGAY Spectacular
 Representative Anna Eskamani and activist Ida Eskamani will emcee for Orlando Gay Chorus’ BroadGAY Spectacular: On Tour! across central Florida. While Rep. Eskamani is known throughout the state, and nation, for her advocacy on behalf of the people as part of the Florida House of Representatives, Eskamani also proudly sits on the Board of Directors for the Orlando Gay Chorus.
Review: THE SOUND INSIDE at Florida Theatrical Association Photo
Review: THE SOUND INSIDE at Florida Theatrical Association
The latest offering by Florida Theatrical Association at the newly-opened Orlando Fringe Arts Space in downtown Orlando, is the Central Florida premiere of Adam Rapp’s, THE SOUND INSIDE. This Tony Award nominated play provides audiences with a complex and fascinating journey into an unlikely relationship between a tenured Yale creative writing professor and a brilliant but enigmatic student. A layered story – THE SOUND INSIDE feels at times to be a thriller, at others a love story, but throughout – a mystery.

From This Author - Joseph Harrison

Joseph Harrison has been involved with the theatre in some form or fashion all his life. He holds a Journalism degree from the University of Georgia, but his true love is the theatre which he has b... (read more about this author)


Review: THE SOUND INSIDE at Florida Theatrical AssociationReview: THE SOUND INSIDE at Florida Theatrical Association
April 24, 2023

The latest offering by Florida Theatrical Association at the newly-opened Orlando Fringe Arts Space in downtown Orlando, is the Central Florida premiere of Adam Rapp’s, THE SOUND INSIDE. This Tony Award nominated play provides audiences with a complex and fascinating journey into an unlikely relationship between a tenured Yale creative writing professor and a brilliant but enigmatic student. A layered story – THE SOUND INSIDE feels at times to be a thriller, at others a love story, but throughout – a mystery.
Review: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Athens TheatreReview: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Athens Theatre
April 22, 2023

In the world of theatre, there are some shows that simply resonate on a different level. In my experience, this happens when the perfect cast comes together with visionary creatives at the perfect moment in time. And when these puzzle pieces all snap into place, it delivers a performance that just feels different, one that makes the audience feel like they are lucky to be in that moment together. If you have experienced this before, you know, it is truly magical. Typically, this has been, for me, a feeling primarily reserved for popular, highly acclaimed shows, usually on Broadway (but not always). On Thursday night – I experienced that same rush, those same chills, and that same rare feeling sitting in the audience for the first time at the historic Athens Theatre in Deland, Florida – witnessing their latest production of THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME. As I sat there, I forgot that the amazingly talented cast were all volunteers – brought together by their love for the art and a passion for performance – and reveled as they delivered a stunning piece of musical theatre that was truly wonderous to behold.
Interview: Jackson Chase, winner of the 2022 Applause Awards at the Dr. Phillips CenterInterview: Jackson Chase, winner of the 2022 Applause Awards at the Dr. Phillips Center
April 19, 2023

What happens when you take nearly 300 students representing 52 productions from 33 high schools from across Central Florida and put them onstage at Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts? You get the Applause Awards – the annual ceremony, modeled after the Tony Awards which features performances from the winners of “Outstanding Musical” and culminates in the selection of two overall winners who advance to the High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City (also known as The Jimmy Awards). One of last years winners, Jackson Chase, sat down with me to talk about his experience during last years’ awards, his adventure in New York at the Jimmy Awards, and share advice for all those students hoping for a similar experience this year.
Review: KINKY BOOTS at Orlando ShakesReview: KINKY BOOTS at Orlando Shakes
April 17, 2023

Some theatrical productions just come around at the perfect moment in time. And here today, in Florida, with self-expression and, specifically, drag queens, under fire seemingly every day, a show like KINKY BOOTS – conveying the importance of acceptance and walking a mile in someone else shoes (or high-heeled boots) is just what our weary hearts need. And in the closing production of its 2022 – 2023 season, Orlando Shakes provides a joyful, exuberant, colorful, and highly entertaining show that conveys a message we all need to hear.
Review: INTO THE WOODS at Titusville PlayhouseReview: INTO THE WOODS at Titusville Playhouse
April 9, 2023

In the skilled and creative hands of Titusville Playhouse, INTO THE WOODS is fresh and fantastic – with all the familiar elements, yes – but with a current sensibility and a unique aesthetic that made me feel like I was seeing this show for the first time again.
share