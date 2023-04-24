Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE SOUND INSIDE at Florida Theatrical Association

A suspenseful and thoroughly enjoyable production now playing at the Fringe Art Space in downtown Orlando

Apr. 24, 2023  

Review: THE SOUND INSIDE at Florida Theatrical Association The latest offering by Florida Theatrical Association at the newly-opened Orlando Fringe Arts Space in downtown Orlando, is the Central Florida premiere of Adam Rapp's, THE SOUND INSIDE. This Tony Award nominated play provides audiences with a complex and fascinating journey into an unlikely relationship between a tenured Yale creative writing professor and a brilliant but enigmatic student. A layered story - THE SOUND INSIDE feels at times to be a thriller, at others a love story, but throughout - a mystery.

Review: THE SOUND INSIDE at Florida Theatrical Association The audience first meets our main protagonist, professor Bella Lee Baird (Rebecca Fisher) in an opening monologue that provides a thorough introduction of herself, including her most recent revelation - that she has just been diagnosed with an aggressive cancer, just like the one that killed her mother. She soon shares with the audience about a young freshman in her class, Christopher Dunn (Logan Lopez) who is an aspiring novelist and who quickly inserts himself into Bella's orbit. This strange connection gets to a rocky start when he spits on the floor of her office in anger, but then, as he returns, day after day to share the latest portion of his book their connection grows their connection deepens. Over these visits, it becomes clear that there is a mutual fascination between the pair - with an unclear trajectory. But the pace and underlying tension feels certainly like it is leading somewhere - but where, exactly, is unclear which is thrilling to watch unfold. Even the recurring focus on Fyodor Dostoyevsky's "Crime and Punishment", a book about a student, Raskolnikov, who murders a woman, feels ominous - pointing to a possible direction for the plot.

Review: THE SOUND INSIDE at Florida Theatrical Association The fact that the main character is a creative writing professor and published novelist and her student an aspiring one makes the prose-like narration and dialog feel like a perfect fit. The tension often comes from an unknown (and unseen) enemy - and the not knowing where the story is leading creates a palpable anticipation from beginning to end. Adam Rapp's writing flows like an engaging page turner, employing methods used by some of the best novelists. And while the script occasionally takes a turn into a deeper academic analysis of classic literature it is not so much that it alienates anyone unexposed to the topics at hand.

Review: THE SOUND INSIDE at Florida Theatrical Association Though the majority of the 90 minutes of THE SOUND INSIDE is measured and purposeful, it is not without its comical moments, most often in Rebecca Fisher's dry delivery of some quite funny observations and experiences. It is the best kind of laugh - one of recognition and absurdity. Ms. Fisher is quite skilled in nuance - switching easily from the driving and matter-of-fact pace of her narration to the care with which she engages with Logan Lopez' Christopher. Speaking of Christopher, Mr. Lopez is subtle in his delivery, believable as a privileged youth with a laser focus on his goal - becoming a novelist. His dialogue has a familiarity to it that anyone with teenagers or young adults today would recognize - making his portrayal quite believable.

Review: THE SOUND INSIDE at Florida Theatrical Association Kenny Howard's directorial vision for THE SOUND INSIDE is simple yet, effective. The straightforward staging and backdrop (by Scenic Designer Daniel Cooksley) allow the audience to stay hyper-focused on the growing connection (and tension) between these two characters. The projections by Joshua Seyna add a layer of reality and contrast to the action on stage and Rich Charron's sound designs appear in unexpected places, layering on an auditory underscore to some of the most critical moments. Amy Hadley's lighting designs provide the focus for some of the more intense moments of the play and Daisy McCarthy Tucker's costumes help firmly place the action in the time (today) and place (New Haven, CT) of the play.

In the end, Adam Rapp's THE SOUND INSIDE is a play that feels like it should have a key lesson or takeaway, one that audiences will argue about over post-show drinks or dessert. But instead, it gives a suspenseful and thoroughly enjoyable study of two people who live lonely but fascinating lives that unpredictably intertwine leading to a surprising and thought-provoking conclusion.

THE SOUND INSIDE, presented by Florida Theatrical Association, runs through April 30th. Tickets can be purchased at www.OrlandoFringe.org. Tickets are $27 for General Admission, $32 for preferred seating, and $25 for students/military/seniors (valid ID required). For more information, visit www.FloridaTheatrical.org.

Photo credit: James Berkley Photography




