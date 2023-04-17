Review: KINKY BOOTS at Orlando Shakes

Some theatrical productions just come around at the perfect moment in time. And here today, in Florida, with self-expression and, specifically, drag queens, under fire seemingly every day, a show like KINKY BOOTS - conveying the importance of acceptance and walking a mile in someone else shoes (or high-heeled boots) is just what our weary hearts need. And in the closing production of its 2022 - 2023 season, Orlando Shakes provides a joyful, exuberant, colorful, and highly entertaining show that conveys a message we all need to hear.

KINKY BOOTS tells the story of Charlie Price (Anthony Festa) who inherits his father's struggling shoe factory, Price & Son, in Northampton, England upon his death. A young professional with big career plans far away from Northampton, Charlie reluctantly takes charge of the factory out of a sense of duty to his father and the factory employees who he considers family. Struggling to keep the dying business alive Charlie crosses paths one fateful night with Lola (Jos N. Banks) a fabulous London drag queen who sparks an idea for Charlie that is both brilliant and terrifying - start manufacturing "kinky boots" - tall, fabulous, high-heeled creations made specifically to support the larger frame of a man in drag. This idea could be one that ensures the future success of Price & Son shoes or could spell its demise. On the journey with Charlie and Lola are the workers who reluctantly go along with the plan and Lola's "Angels" - her drag queen entourage and backup performers. As they all work to turn the factory around and prepare for a make or break unveiling in Milan, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they ever could have imagined and discover that "when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world."

KINKY BOOTS is one of those musicals that simply makes you feel good. From the intriguing, fish-out-of-water concept and all the fabulous designs that come with it, to the underlying message of acceptance it just stays with you long after you leave the theatre. Part of that is due to Cyndi Lauper's catchy, upbeat, and beautiful score built on top of Harvey Fierstein's solid, and often hilarious book. And as I have said in reviews of previous productions of KINKY BOOTS, none of that works if you don't have the right production values, cast and creative concept for the show. And I am pleased to say that in the skilled hands of the team at Orlando Shakes, this feel-good musical shines.

Joseph Walsh has done a great job in his direction of Orlando Shakes' KINKY BOOTS - creating the right urgency for this high-energy show. He has pulled together a very talented cast who not only can solidly deliver Cyndi Lauper's score with skill, but also convey the humanity in each role that is critical for the audience to relate and feel connected to these characters.

Speaking of the characters - the entire cast brings an energy and enthusiasm that makes the production a joy to watch. But there are some performances that stood out. First, as our main protagonists Charlie and Lola - Anthony Festa and Jos N. Banks have a great chemistry together and each shine in their own way every time they take the stage. Anthony Festa, as Charlie, has a voice that soars, especially in his second act number "The Soul of a Man", which practically had the audience on its feet during its emotional climax. As Lola, Jos N. Banks is a force to be reckoned with. His Lola is fabulous and fierce one moment and vulnerable the next - taking the audience on a roller coaster ride of emotion throughout the evening. His delivery of "Not My Father's Son" in the first act, and the emotional gut-punch "Hold Me In Your Heart" in the second (in a breathtaking white gown), had this reviewer wiping tears away more than once.

Other standout performances include Kelly Felthous as the hilariously lovestruck Lauren, who steals the show with her standout number "The History of Wrong Guys". As factory worker and antagonist to Lola's way of life, Don, Zach Nadolski goes from ignorant to informed over the course of the evening. As factory foreman, George, Brandon Roberts is quite funny. Faith Boles is so much fun to watch as Pat as is Laura Hodos as Trish - two of the other Price & Son workers enamored (or challenged) by Lola and her Angels. Speaking of the Angels - this troupe of drag queens bring an electric energy to the stage every time they enter the scene. Finally, young Omari Pernell as Young Lola/Simon and Parker Williams as Young Charlie add a youthful energy and creative counterpoint to some of the most emotional scenes between their grown-up selves.

The creative team behind Orlando Shakes' KINKY BOOTS does a fantastic job providing the canvas to bring this story to vivid life on stage. Costume Designer Gregg Barnes pulls together a visual masterpiece, especially in Lola and her Angels' colorful and over-the-top frocks (and, of course, their boots). Josh Marquette's wigs are equally fabulous and add the perfect crown to the already stunning looks on stage. Bert Scott's scenic design is simple but strong - using the open stage with strategically placed equipment (especially some very exciting conveyor belts) to set the scene. James Tuuao's choreography is lively and so much fun to watch. The Lighting and Sound Designs, by George Jackson and Britt Sandusky, respectively, add the perfect touches to the experience. Finally, Music Director Sean Andrews and his wonderful eight-piece live musicians bring the score to life in a vibrant way.

KINKY BOOTS at Orlando Shakes is a joyful celebration of being your own true self and accepting others for theirs. It is one of those musicals that puts a smile on your face from its first moments to the final bows and has the audience dancing in the aisles by its joyful conclusion. KINKY BOOTS, as I noted in the opening, is the right show at the right time for our community and is one you truly don't want to miss. So, grab your most fabulous footwear (I saw some amazing examples in the audience myself), head down to Orlando Shakes and let this cast "Raise You Up" with their fantastic performance of this audience-favorite musical.

KINKY BOOTS presented by Orlando Shakes, runs at the Margeson Theater at the John and Rita Lowndes Shakespeare Center at 812 E Rollins St Orlando, FL 32803 through April 30th. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.orlandoshakes.org or calling 407-447-1700.

