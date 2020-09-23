Playfest 2020 Begins October 3 - Plus Free Livestreamed Interviews

PlayFest celebrates six finalists with groundbreaking scripts that reflect the vibrancy of human emotion and explore the breadth of the human experience.

The Basel-Kiene Family joins City Beverages in presenting PlayFest. Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF's PlayFest 2020 features six readings of new plays in development. For the first time, the annual new play festival will be a completely virtual event.

Through the virtual readings, patrons will experience groundbreaking new works while participating in the creative process by sharing their reactions directly with the playwright and creative team at a post-show talkback.

By moving to a virtual platform, PlayFest has the ability to draw playwrights, directors, actors, and audiences from across the nation to join in a shared artistic experience. This year's PlayFest finalists will have the opportunity to share their work on a much larger scale.

Titles and dates for the virtual PlayFest readings are:

Polar Bears, Black Boys, and Prairie Fringed Orchids by Vincent Terrell Durham on Saturday, October 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Take My Hand And Wave Goodbye by Tammy Ryan on Saturday, October 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry (You Too August Wilson) by Rachel Lynett on Saturday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Welcome to Matteson! by Inda Craig-Galván on Saturday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m.

The Wheel Woman by Vincent Delaney on Friday, October 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Flashes and Floaters by Deneen Reynolds-Knott on Saturday, November 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to individual PlayFest readings ($10) may be purchased online at orlandoshakes.org or by phone at (407) 447-1700 ext. 1. See all six readings and save $12 with a PlayFest Pass ($48).

Become a PlayFest Patron and earn behind-the-scenes access to the playwrights! For a donation of $125, PlayFest Patrons support the event and gain benefits including: tickets to all the readings, donor recognition, and an exclusive invitation to a virtual event with the playwrights, plus pizza and champagne delivered to the Patron's home! Email development@orlandoshakes.org to learn about all the benefits.

"For PlayFest 2020, we've selected six scripts that explore topical political and social issues, as well as celebrate human connection and personal identity," said Cynthia White, Director of New Play Development at Orlando Shakes. "After each reading, the audience has the opportunity to participate in a virtual dialogue with the playwrights and provide feedback to contribute to the growth of these new works."

