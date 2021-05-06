Photos: Orlando Shakes Presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Live At Lake Eola

For their second in-person, socially distanced production at Lake Eola Park, Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF is taking over Orlando with the hilarious award-winning, musical send-up of sci-fi 50's movies, Little Shop of Horrors (May 5 - 23, 2021).

This Broadway and Hollywood smash musical has devoured the hearts of theater goers for over 30 years with it's campy telling of a carnivorous plant from outer-space named Audrey II. Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, and Aladdin) are the creative geniuses behind what has become one of the most popular shows in the world.

Tickets (starting at $27) for Little Shop of Horrors are available now by phone (407) 447-1700 ext. 1 or online at orlandoshakes.org.

"Like Faust on fertilizer, Audrey II is starving to share her story with the citizens of Orlando," Director Steve MacKinnon said. "Our mean green mother of a musical is going to be a wild, reimagining of the cult classic, as our man-eating plant takes over The City Beautiful."

Dance, music, and laughter will invade Orlando with this extra(terrestrial) musical. The vibrant, all-local cast features Ricky Cona* as Seymour Krelborn, Lillie Eliza Thomas* as Audrey, Steve Purnick* as Mr. Mushnik, T. Robert Pigott* as Orin Scrivello, AC Jenkins* as Audrey II, Amitria Fanae* as Crystal, Jasmine Maslanova-Brown* as Ronnette, Jataria Heyward* as Chiffon, as well as an ensemble including Jeremy Marchena, Arielle St. Cyr, Darren Escarcha Cajipo, Joshua Kimball, and Amy Livingston.

Alongside Director Steve MacKinnon, LIttle Shop of Horrors' creative team includes Music Director Josh Ceballos, Choreographer Kim Ball, Associate Director Shonn McCloud, Scenic Designer Bert Scott**, Puppet Designer Vandy Wood, Lighting Designer Philip Lupo, Costume Designer Denise Warner, Sound Designer Craig Beyrooti, Sound Designer Jack Audet, Audio Engineer Britt Sandusky, AEA Stage Manager Kaylyn Kriaski*, AEA Assistant Stage Manager Paige Gober*, and Production Assistants Nahaira Morales and Madison Spence.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association

**Member of United Scenic Artists

All events produced by Orlando Shakes will follow health and safety guidelines and policies set by local and national government officials. Safety protocols include social distancing, face coverings, and temperature checks. The most up-to-date safety information for all of Orlando Shakes' in-person offerings can be found at: https://www.orlandoshakes.org/visit-us/frequently-asked-questions/safety/

"By working with our Official Healthcare Partner AdventHealth, as well as the national union for professional actors and stage managers, Actors' Equity Association, we've established a thorough safety plan that prioritizes the health of actors, patrons, and staff," says Managing Director Douglas Love-Ramos. "This pandemic has presented countless obstacles to event producers around the world. We could not be more proud to have met these challenges and to once again be producing spectacular live productions."