Photo Flash: Inside Garden Theatre's FLASHDANCE
Dance like you've never danced before! Flashdance the Musical tells the inspiring and unforgettable story of 18-year-old Alex, a welder by day and 'flashdancer' by night, who dreams of becoming a professional dancer. When a romance complicates her ambitions, she harnesses it to drive her dreams.
Based on the Paramount Pictures film, Flashdance boasts an iconic score and pop hits including "Maniac," "Gloria," "I Love Rock & Roll," and the sensational title track "Flashdance...What a Feeling."
Tickets are on sale now for $35, with discounts available for students, seniors, military, and groups. Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736, at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org.
Photo Credit: Steven Miller Photography
Paxton Brock and Clay Cartland
Paxton Brock, Clay Cartland
Paxton Brock, Marylin McGinnis, Amy Hughes
Paxton Brock
Elisabeth Christie, Brian Zealand
Elisabeth Christie
Thomas Muniz, Bradley D. Gale
Arielle Prepetit, AlejandrA Martinez, Paxton Brock, Elisabeth Christie
Paxton Brock