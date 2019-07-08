Photo Flash: Inside Garden Theatre's FLASHDANCE

Jul. 8, 2019  

Dance like you've never danced before! Flashdance the Musical tells the inspiring and unforgettable story of 18-year-old Alex, a welder by day and 'flashdancer' by night, who dreams of becoming a professional dancer. When a romance complicates her ambitions, she harnesses it to drive her dreams.

Based on the Paramount Pictures film, Flashdance boasts an iconic score and pop hits including "Maniac," "Gloria," "I Love Rock & Roll," and the sensational title track "Flashdance...What a Feeling."

Tickets are on sale now for $35, with discounts available for students, seniors, military, and groups. Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736, at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Steven Miller Photography

Photo Flash: Inside Garden Theatre's FLASHDANCE

Photo Flash: Inside Garden Theatre's FLASHDANCE
Paxton Brock and Clay Cartland

Photo Flash: Inside Garden Theatre's FLASHDANCE
Paxton Brock, Clay Cartland

Photo Flash: Inside Garden Theatre's FLASHDANCE
Paxton Brock, Marylin McGinnis, Amy Hughes

Photo Flash: Inside Garden Theatre's FLASHDANCE
Paxton Brock

Photo Flash: Inside Garden Theatre's FLASHDANCE
Elisabeth Christie, Brian Zealand

Photo Flash: Inside Garden Theatre's FLASHDANCE
Elisabeth Christie

Photo Flash: Inside Garden Theatre's FLASHDANCE
Thomas Muniz, Bradley D. Gale

Photo Flash: Inside Garden Theatre's FLASHDANCE
Arielle Prepetit, AlejandrA Martinez, Paxton Brock, Elisabeth Christie

Photo Flash: Inside Garden Theatre's FLASHDANCE
Paxton Brock

Photo Flash: Inside Garden Theatre's FLASHDANCE



Related Articles View More Orlando Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • IT'S IMPROVISED AT THE 129! Returns to Dragonfly Studios
  • MCT Announces OUTSIDE MULLINGAR Cast And Crew
  • Mad Cow Announces Teatro Español In THE LITTLE PRINCE
  • FLASHDANCE To Make It Happen At Garden Theatre
  • Central Florida Community Arts Presents Their 2019/2020 Summer/Fall Season
  • Orlando Shakes Announces New Managing Director

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup