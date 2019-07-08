Photo Flash: Inside Garden Theatre's FLASHDANCE

Dance like you've never danced before! Flashdance the Musical tells the inspiring and unforgettable story of 18-year-old Alex, a welder by day and 'flashdancer' by night, who dreams of becoming a professional dancer. When a romance complicates her ambitions, she harnesses it to drive her dreams.

Based on the Paramount Pictures film, Flashdance boasts an iconic score and pop hits including "Maniac," "Gloria," "I Love Rock & Roll," and the sensational title track "Flashdance...What a Feeling."

Tickets are on sale now for $35, with discounts available for students, seniors, military, and groups. Tickets may be purchased by calling 407-877-4736, at the Garden Theatre Box Office at 160 West Plant Street in Winter Garden, or online at gardentheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Steven Miller Photography





