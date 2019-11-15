Philips Center Announces Willie Nelson, Scooby Doo And The Music of Grateful Dead

From Willie Nelson to Scooby Doo with a little bit of the Grateful Dead, Dr Phillips has something for every one!

See their upcoming lineup below:

Willie Nelson & FAMILY

Show Dates: Friday, February 21, 2020

Show Time: 8 p.m.

Venue: Walt Disney Theater

Tickets: Start at $39.50

Presented by: Dr. Phillips Center

With a six-decade career and 200-plus albums, this iconic Texan is the creative genius behind the historic recordings of Crazy, Red Headed Stranger, and Stardust. Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. He continues tothrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force.

In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new album releases, released a Top 10 New York Times' bestsellers book, again headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985, received his 5th degreeblack belt in Gong Kwon Yu Sul, headlined the annual Luck Reunion food and music festival at his ranch in Luck, TX during SXSW, launched his cannabis companies Willie'sReserve and Willie's Remedy, and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine.

For 2019, he released Ride Me Back Home, a new studio album with 11 recordings that are a reflective upbeat journey through life, love, and time's inescapable rhythms viewed from Willie's inimitable perspective. These new songs and performances add to his classic catalog, and finds Willie Nelson rolling at a creative peak, writing and singing and playing with the seasoned wit and wisdom that comes from the road, which he still travels along performing for fans.

Bob Weir AND WOLF BROS

Featuring Down Was and Jay Lane

Show Dates: Saturday, February 29, 2020

Show Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Bob Carr Theater

Tickets: Start at $49.50. VIP packages available.

Presented by: Dr. Phillips Center in association with Live Nation

One of the founding members of the legendary Grateful Dead, which received a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007, Weir has become one of rock's finest and most distinctive rhythm guitarists. In 2016, Weir released Blue Mountain on Columbia/Legacy, his first album of solo material in more than 10 years and his first album of entirely original material in more than 30 years. Weir is currently a member of Dead & Company which features Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti.

Don Was founded the '80s funk-rock band Was (Not Was), known for hits such as "Walk The Dinosaur" and "Spy In The House Of Love." As an in-demand, highly acclaimed producer, Was has been honored with four GRAMMY Awards for his production work in each of the past three decades, including Best Album honors for work with The Rolling Stones and Bonnie Raitt. Production credits include The Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Gregg Allman, John Mayer, and Neil Young, to name a few. Albums produced by Was have achieved dozens of multi-platinum, platinum and gold certifications and have sold more than 90 million copies worldwide. As one of music's top bass players, Was has collaborated with countless musicians throughout his storied career, spanning a multitude of genres.

San Francisco-based drummer Jay Lane played with Bob Weir's RatDog for more than 16 years. He was also one of the first drummers of Primus. More recently, Lane has performed with a collection of artists including Phil Lesh and Friends.

SCOOBY-DOO! AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD

Live Spectacular

Show Dates: Wednesday & Thursday, June 24 & 25, 2020

Show Time: 7 p.m.

Venue: Walt Disney Theater

Tickets: Start at $25. VIP packages available.

Presented by: Dr. Phillips Center

Description

Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, a completely original live entertainment spectacular, is the first show to combine cutting edge technology with exceptional music, puppetry, magic, singing, dance, interactive audience response video, aerial arts and video mapping. Audiences will join Scooby, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred, and Velma on an awe-inspiring journey with a brand-new story based on one of the top-grossing international franchises of all time.

Tickets may be purchased online at drphillipscenter.org, by calling 844.513.2014 or by visiting the Bill and Mary Darden Box Office in person at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts at 445 S. Magnolia Avenue between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. Online and phone ticket purchases are subject to handling fees. Prices, shows, artists, dates and times are subject to change at any time without notice. Groups of 10 or more contact groups@drphillipscenter.org. or 407.455.5550.





Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You