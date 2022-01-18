Osceola Arts Stages DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER

Osceola Arts will open the new year with the stage comedy Don't Dress for Dinner. Beginning Friday, January 21st and running through Sunday, February 6th, the Osceola Arts Main Stage will host this French farce, written by Marc Camoletti and adapted by Robin Hawdon.

Five people spend an evening in a French Farmhouse. Two are married, Four are secret lovers, and one is a very confused chef! Uncovered secrets, quick-witted improvisation, and wacky hijinks all make Don't Dress for Dinner a hilarious farce. Directed by Joy Belding, this production features a talented cast made up of Osceola Arts veterans and newcomers.

Tickets are only $28, with Senior, student and group rates available. Showtimes for Don't Dress for Dinner are 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2pm on Sundays, and an additional 2pm matinee performance on Saturday, February 5th. An American Sign Language-interpreted performance will be featured during the February 5th matinee.

For additional information or to purchase show tickets click here or call 407-846-6257.

The mission of Osceola Arts is to promote, cultivate and foster interest and participation in the arts by providing affordable and accessible programs and facilities that encourage artistic expression in the diverse community they serve. Osceola Arts, a non-profit organization, is located at 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34744. For more information, click here.