Osceola Arts Premieres CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90S MUSICAL This June

Osceola Arts is thrilled to bring Cruel Intentions: The 90's Musical to the stage for the very first time. Beginning Friday, June 9th and running through Sunday, June 18th, the Central Florida premiere of this new musical will be on the Osceola Arts Main Stage. Created by Jordan Ross, Lindsey Rosin, and Roger Kumble, this jukebox musical is based on the 1999 motion picture of the same name.

In both the film and musical, lead characters Sebastian and Kathryn are bored with their daily elite prep school activities and have whipped up a risqué wager: Can Sebastian seduce the new headmaster's virtuous daughter? On the path to victory, they find themselves tangled in a web of secrets and temptations. Directed by Michael Knight, this modern musical features a talented cast and is packed with nostalgic 90's pop hits.

Tickets are only $28, with Senior, student and group rates available. Showtimes for Cruel Intentions: The 90's Musical are 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2pm on Sundays, and an additional 2pm matinee performance on Saturday, June 17th. An American Sign Language-interpreted performance will be featured during the June 17th matinee. This production will also include an Audio Description performance for blind and low-vision patrons on Saturday, June 17th at 7:30pm. Please note this production is Rated R, contains mature language and is not suitable for children.

Osceola Arts is also pleased to feature ARTplay: Florida Sculptors Guild Summer Art Exhibition this Summer. This exhibit opens June 9th and will be on display through August 8th. As artists know, play can be an integral part of the creative process. As the world recovers from the events of the past few years, the Florida Sculptors Guild, together with Osceola Arts, invite guests to escape reality and enter a world of colorful excitement and contemporary Art! ARTplay is an exhibit that emphasizes the need for play in our lives. A free and open-to-the-public “Meet the Artists” Art Reception will be held on Saturday, June 10 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

For additional information or to purchase show tickets visit Click Here or call 407-846-6257.

The mission of Osceola Arts is to promote, cultivate and foster interest and participation in the arts by providing affordable and accessible programs and facilities that encourage artistic expression in the diverse community they serve. Osceola Arts, a non-profit organization, is located at 2411 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida 34744. For more information visit Click Here.