Orlando Shakes in Partnership With UCF Presents KISS ME, SHAKESPEARE! A VALENTINE CABARET

A romantic evening of music and verse, Kiss Me, Shakespeare! A Valentine's Cabaret will run February 12 - 14, 2021 in Orlando Shakes' new outdoor performance space, the Darden Courtyard tent, behind the Lowndes Shakespeare Center. Patrons will be seated at socially distanced, cabaret-style tables. Tickets starting at $15 per person are on sale now.

"We have created the perfect date night for every couple this Valentine's Day," Artistic Director Jim Helsinger says. "From work by our namesake, Shakespeare, to show-stopping musical numbers, this cabaret contains everything you love about Orlando Shakes."

The passion will ignite on stage in Kiss Me, Shakespeare! A Valentine's Cabaret featuring the most romantic scenes from Shakespeare's works alongside popular Broadway love songs, making for the perfect date night with your special someone this Valentine's Day weekend. Audiences will be swept off their feet by songs from musical adaptations of Shakespeare plays, such as "So In Love" and "Always True to You in My Fashion" (from Kiss Me, Kate), "What Do You Do With A Man?" and "Falling In Love With Love" (from Boys From Syracuse), and "One Hand, One Heart" and "Somewhere" (from West Side Story), as well as fiery, romantic scenes from plays such as Much Ado About Nothing and As You Like It. The cabaret will be performed by Orlando Shakes' MFA acting interns from the University of Central Florida.

"Through our thriving partnership with UCF, all MFA acting candidates spend a year performing with our theater and growing in their craft," Education Director Anne Hering says. "We are thrilled to give these fantastic young performers the opportunity to perform for audiences in-person after being restricted to virtual opportunities this past year."

Safety and Hygiene Procedures:

Face masks must be worn at all times unless a patron is consuming their beverage while seated at their outdoor table.

Prepackaged beverages will be available for purchase via table service before the performance.

To allow for the safest possible transaction, we are only accepting debit/credit card payments. No cash.

Learn about our safety procedures, including appropriate face coverings, social distancing, temperature checks, and more here: https://www.orlandoshakes.org/visit-us/frequently-asked-questions/safety/

"Our outdoor venue and safety policies at Orlando Shakes utilize best practices for a return to sharing our Dynamic Productions," Managing Director Douglas Love-Ramos says. "We have been working for many months learning from our colleagues across the country, studying CDC guidelines, and checking in with our healthcare partner AdventHealth. We couldn't be more excited about our open air season in our courtyard and our return to the amphitheater at Lake Eola for our already announced Spring productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream (March 31 - April 17, 2021) and Little Shop of Horrors (May 5 - 23, 2021)."

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets starting at $15 per person are on sale now.