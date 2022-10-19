Orlando Fringe Announces “Fringe ArtSpace” Performing Arts Venue Coming To Downtown Orlando

Pillar of Orlando's arts community and producer of the largest and longest-running Fringe Festival in the U.S. - Orlando Fringe - officially announces their year-round performing arts venue "Fringe ArtSpace" slated to open in Downtown Orlando on January 11, 2023.

Orlando Fringe will operate Fringe ArtSpace as a year-round endeavor, in addition to continuing to run the annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival each May at Loch Haven Park and various venues around Orlando. The 9,100 square foot Fringe ArtsSpace (located at 54 West Church Street, Orlando, FL 32801) includes two performing theatre spaces: a mainstage with 166 seats and a black box with 40-60 seats.

Programming in Fringe ArtSpace will be a mix of traditionally programmed theatre and concerts as well as a studio series featuring consistent weekly, monthly and pop-up events like workshops, classes, readings, performances and artistic explorations. The main theatre will showcase full run productions of emerging arts organizations that Fringe will foster and mentor as well as established touring shows and concerts. Learning experiences for youth and adults will be a priority, and the venue is looking to address affordable rehearsal and performance rental space. Fringe ArtSpace will house two venues for the Orlando Fringe Festival May 16-29, 2023 and be the home of Winter Mini-Fest January 12-15, 2023. Fringe is also looking to activate the plaza on Church Street to help integrate arts into Downtown and provide lively entertainment on the street.

Fringe ArtSpace was cultivated after the City of Orlando asked Orlando Fringe to extend their current model by developing artist-focused programming and creating experiences that build upon the amazing arts scene that exists in Central Florida. With generous support from the Downtown Development Board, Fringe ArtSpace is focused on building a dynamic, inspiring community of artists and arts lovers with the purpose of providing artists a safe environment to create, experiment, collaborate and showcase their creations. The programming for the space is developed from a series of continuing brainstorming sessions with Central Florida community members and artists.

"We've built the programming for this space by listening to the needs of the community," says Executive Director of Orlando Fringe Alauna Friskics. "After we conducted a series of listening sessions this past July and August, we took those suggestions and have created what we hope will be a unique theatrical experience for artists and audiences. We will open in January, get a feel for the space and continue to shift and mold how we fit into the building. There are thousands of ideas on the table, so we have lots of things to try. I am so thankful to the City of Orlando and the Downtown Development Board for entrusting us to lead this exciting adventure."

"The City of Orlando strives to have a strong presence of cultural arts and amenities within downtown Orlando for all to enjoy," says Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. "I'm looking forward to Orlando Fringe in their new theatrical performance space on Church Street. Fringe has a long history of supporting artists across Orlando and will add to our burgeoning arts scene."

In addition to the Grand Opening Bash on January 11, 2023, all are invited to Orlando Fringe Winter Mini-Fest with tickets going on sale on November 18, 2022. Both events, in addition to the spring season, are enthusiastically sponsored by Creative Studios by Norwegian Cruiseline Holdings and Florida Theatrical Association.

Leading the team for Fringe ArtSpace is: Orlando Fringe Board President Doug Davis and Orlando Fringe Executive Director Alauna Friskics. Also proudly joining the launch team are Interim General Manager Paul Oppedisano and Talent and Booking Partners Joshian and Kayla Morales of Kelsay + Morales Company.

For artist companies interested in getting involved with Fringe ArtSpace, email booking@orlandofringe.org. For more information, updates and future programming for Fringe ArtSpace, visit www.orlandofringe.org.

The Orlando Fringe produces The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, the longest running Fringe in the United States. It is a member of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals (CAFF), United States Association of Fringe Festivals (USAFF) and the World Fringe Association and follows the CAFF mandate to remain 100% unjuried, 100% uncensored, 100% accessible for artists and audiences alike, with 100% of ticket sales given back to the artists. Orlando Fringe is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and receives generous funding from Orange County Arts & Cultural Affairs, United Arts of Central Florida, City of Orlando and the State of Florida Division of Cultural Affairs.