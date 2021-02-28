Opera Orlando Presents ENCORE! Presentation of HANSEL & GRETEL

Kids and adults alike have been enjoying the sweet musical treat that is Opera Orlando's ENCORE! presentation of Engelbert Humperdinck's Hansel & Gretel so much that the Opera is extending it one more week. If you still haven't taken advantage of this limited time opportunity to see the cinematic treatment of the in-person show, get access now through 7 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Grab the family and enjoy the remount of Opera Orlando's confectionery treat, Engelbert Humperdinck's Hansel & Gretel from the comfort of your own home and on any device that has access to YouTube! This is a cinematic recording filmed on three cameras offering a completely different experience from the live performance. Sung in English and reduced to a kid-friendly 75 minutes, this retelling of the Grimm fairy tale features a lush score, charming characters, and a delightfully villainous witch you won't want to miss.

The cast features soprano Kyaunnee Richardson as the plucky and adorable Gretel with mezzo-soprano Gloria Palermo as her headstrong but lovable brother Hansel. Mezzo-soprano Robyn Rocklein is the witch and creepy purveyor of cookies, candies, and cakes. Opera Orlando's education director Robin Jensen conducts, and artistic director Grant Preisser directs, with musicians from the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra and members of the Opera Orlando Youth Company.

"With the live production of Hansel & Gretel presented with reduced capacity and sold out, our ENCORE! series is the perfect way to safely bring opera to our patrons who couldn't attend," states executive director Gabriel Preisser. "Additionally, I want to personally thank The Winifred Johnson Clive Foundation for funding the recording of this production, allowing us to provide the video to schools and youth organizations for free."

The Opera Orlando ENCORE! series features broadcasts of the 2020-21 season MainStage shows after the live performances. See the show in person and then enjoy it all over again online.

Available now through 7 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021. Access is $25 per household.

Stay up to date with Opera Orlando's season online at www.operaorlando.org, and get your tickets for the Opera on the MainStage productions at Dr. Phillips Center's Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.drphillipscenter.org, or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0. Individual tickets for Carmen are currently available. "Like" or "follow" Opera Orlando's Facebook page for event schedules and updates, and subscribe to Opera Orlando's YouTube channel for all online content.