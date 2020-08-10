Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ocala Civic Theatre Announces New Board of Directors For Upcoming Season

The new president is Laurie Zink.

Aug. 10, 2020  
The Ocala Civic Theatre has announced its new board of directors for the upcoming season, Ocala News reports. The annual meeting was held on July 14.

"I am honored to have been selected as the president of the Ocala Civic Theatre board of directors for this upcoming year," said Zink. "These are challenging times for the performing arts, but with creativity, passion and flexibility, we will offer an experience that is safe, inspiring and uplifting - something we always need, and particularly now!"

In addition, the new vice president is James Hilty, the secretary is Darrell Riley and the treasurer is Jackie Eastman.

The outgoing President George Kirkland will continue to serve on the board.

Two new board members have joined as well, Jeanne Henningsen and Melissa Nadenik have joined the board this year. Remaining members include Dr. Glenda Belote, Todd Duffy, Dave Schlenker, Dr. Gordon Schwenk and Dr. Ed Stewart.

Read more on Ocala News.


