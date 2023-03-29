New Indoor/Outdoor Market 'Renaissance Fair' And Cabaret Competition At 'Musical Mondays' Debut At The Ren

Beginning this Sunday, April 2, Renaissance Theatre Company debuts the first indoor-outdoor "Renaissance Fair" showcasing shows, shops and shade. The market continues weekly on Sundays from 11am-4pm at the Ren. The indoor stage will feature shows throughout the day, including a new drag show "Doll Days Brunch," Drag Bingo with local drag superstar Myki Meeks, local singers, bands and live music. The indoor entertainment and the bar area are 18+. Brunch cocktails and a full bar are available for purchase, while food trucks, artists and vendors will sell their goods at the market. (Vendor sign up at rentheatre.com.)

Plus, the Ren's popular "Musical Mondays" features the 2nd Annual "Orlando's Next Cabaret Superstar" each week in April. Each week, 15 singers will prepare a song for a specific theme (April 3: Dream Roles, April 10: Funny, Girl, April 17: Go-To Song, April 24: 11 O' Clock Number, May 1: Finale). Each night of the competition, $200 in prizes are awarded, and the winner of the finale will win $500 and their own cabaret show at the Ren. Different local superstars sit on the judging panel, including Congressman Maxwell Frost on April 3. The audience also gets to vote for their favorite. Doors and sign-ups to compete open at 7:30pm, and the show begins at 8pm. Tickets are $10 in advance (rentheatre.com) or at the door. Drinks are available for purchase.

Started in 2021, Musical Mondays features different special guests every week and an open mic where guests sing musical theatre and other genres with live pianist Jason M. Bailey and host Blake Aburn. "Orlando has a thriving community of performers, and we've been overwhelmed by the talent we see each week at Musical Mondays," says host Blake Aburn. He continues, "We see people from Orlando go to American Idol and the Voice all the time - we figured it was time to create our own local competition too."

Ren Co-Founder Donald Rupe sees the Ren as more than just a Theatre Company: "Since the beginning, we've found new ways to build a true sense of community," he says. "Musical Mondays has grown so much and is so successful, and now we think the Renaissance Fair will also give our diverse community an important welcoming place to experience high-quality local art alongside their friends and neighbors."

Renaissance Theatre Company (or the Ren) was founded by Donald Rupe and Chris Kampmeier in February 2021. The Ren moved into its new 15,468 square foot theatre space in Loch Haven Park in Summer 2021. The Ren is dedicated to bringing original theatre to Orlando and beyond. Through fair pay for artists, sustainability and diversity, the company hopes to grow a new audience for theatre in Orlando.

Renaissance Theatre Company is located at 415 East Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803. For more information, visit www.rentheatre.com.