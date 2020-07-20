New Funding Allows Arts Groups to Receive Assistance Amid the Health Crisis

The Orlando Sentinel has reported United Arts and Orange County officials have modified the terms of grants - which was being given to arts organizations at the beginning of the health crisis- making them accessible to groups who needed assistance with electric bills and other expenses involved in property upkeep as the theater shutdown stretches on.

This week, 15 cultural organizations were approved for grants. Central Florida Community Arts was originally set to receive funds to help pay for a theater for its youth-education productions. When the shows were cancelled, the funding was changed to a nearly $4,000 grant to help with rent and utilities.

Orlando Shakes received around $24,560 from the fund, and the Science Center was granted $50,000 in order to keep lights and air conditioning running.

Orlando Fringe development director Lisa Hardt shared: "We are extremely grateful that United Arts modified our award to cover part of the cost of utilities for our office space instead...In a time when we have had vastly limited income, any possible relief on our expenses is critical to us."

