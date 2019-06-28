New BE ORIGINAL THEATER FESTIVAL Comes to The Dr. Phillips Center

New Generation Theatrical presents the inaugural Be Original Theater Festival at the Dr. Phillips Center October 4 - 6, 2019. This brand new festival will feature table readings and staged readings of 16 new, original plays by Central Florida playwrights. Play submissions are being accepted through August 1, 2019.

Marking the first theater festival to be held at the Dr. Phillips Center, the Be Original Theater Festival will feature 32 total performances over three days, spread throughout the Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater and the Rehearsal Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center. The weekend-long festival will also feature post-show talkbacks and Q&A sessions with the writers and creative team at each performance, as well as a social area outside the Pugh theater with food, drinks, and a chance to meet and interact with playwrights, actors, and creatives throughout the festival.

New Generation Theatrical is now accepting play submissions for the Be Original Theater Festival. Submissions will be blind reviewed and selected by a panel of local theater professionals including writers, producers and directors. The panel will select 8 plays to receive table readings, and 8 plays to receive simple staged readings, which are fully staged with minimal set. For the 16 scripts selected, there is a $100 participation fee for the festival - this fee is all-inclusive of venue, cast and directors provided by Generation Productions, audio and lighting along with technicians, as well as admission to the Festival Awards Ceremony and a private post-festival concert featuring Von Smith (Postmodern Jukebox, American Idol). One $5,000 writing grant will be awarded to a play in both the table reading and staged reading category, as well as a $2,500 writing grant in each category to playwrights under 21 years of age.

"New Generation Theatrical is excited to partner with the Dr. Phillips Center to introduce this brand new festival to Orlando," said Aaron Safer, founder of New Generation Theatrical. "This will be a great opportunity to shine the spotlight on the amazing talent we have in our local arts community."

"We've worked hard developing this festival over the past months," said Executive Director Michael Knight. "We're proud that we are able to make this festival accessible for as many aspiring local playwrights as possible, offering them the chance to have their works assessed by distinguished theater professionals and heard by audiences and peers - many for the first time."

Tickets for the Be Original Theater Festival go on sale August 1. Tickets for individual table reading performances are $10, and tickets for individual simple staged readings are $12. Patrons can also purchase multi-show VIP lanyards for any 4 shows for $9 per show ($36), 8 shows for $8 per show ($64), or 12 shows for $7 per show ($84).

For full guidelines and to submit a play for consideration, visit www.NewGenTheatrical.org/BeOriginal.





