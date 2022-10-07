Maltz Jupiter Theatre Opens With JERSEY BOYS This Month

While the Maltz Jupiter Theatre technically opened its doors for two weeks in April 2022 after a two-year renovation, the largest LORT B+ regional theatre in the southeastern United States is thrilled to produce a full season starting this October. The highly anticipated production lineup will begin with a three-week run of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical Jersey Boys (October 25 - November 13, 2022), the musical biography of the legendary Four Seasons. Theatre-goers will go behind the scenes to share in the triumphs, tough times and personal clashes of a group of friends whose music became symbolic of a generation, with hits such as "Sherry" and "Walk Like a Man."

"We were heartbroken about canceling this show last year, so we jumped at the chance to open this season with it and really flex our creative muscles within our new facility." said Artistic Producing Director/Chief Executive, Andrew Kato. "While the rock concert vibe, sing-a-long-worthy tunes, and stellar acting are the main features of this international musical phenomenon, the Maltz Jupiter Theatre is excited to showcase some of the state-of-the-art equipment installed during the renovation that will make this performance truly unique."

One of the most stunning renovation installations that will be utilized during this performance will be the 216-screen LED wall canvassing the back of the stage, standing 22 feet tall and 36 feet wide. These high-definition video panels, in combination with the vibrant sounds of the facility's new sound system, will offer the thrill of theatre with cinematic transitions. Patrons can expect the ultimate, immersive viewing experience that will feel as if they just stepped into a Four Seasons concert circa 1962.

Jersey Boys, the critically acclaimed jukebox musical with music created by legendary songwriter, Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Creweand, tells the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons' rise to fame as the best-selling recording artists of the early and mid-1960s. Starring as Frankie Valli, lead vocalist of The Four Seasons, is Josh Skurnik. No stranger to the role, Mr. Skurnik has played Frankie Valli in New York, Music Theatre Wichita and at Maine State Music Theatre. He has also previously performed at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre in productions of Les Miserables (Marius) and Fiddler on the Roof (Perchik). Other theatre credits include: Goodspeed Opera House, Paper Mill Playhouse, North Shore Music Theatre, The Engeman Theatre, and Theatre By The Sea.

Matthew Schatz will play charming bad-boy Tommy DeVito, the lead guitar player of The Four Seasons, who serves as the show's primary narrator and founding member of the band. This is his second time performing in Jersey Boys, having played Norm in the original Dodgers' production adapted for Norwegian Cruise Line. His past credits include Heathers (original Off-Broadway company), Love Quirks (original Off-Broadway company), and Million Dollar Quartet (Johnny Cash). He has also appeared on TV in Difficult People, Jon Glazer Loves Gear, Hostages, and more.

Playing Bob Gaudio, the sensible and poised songwriter behind The Four Seasons, is Quinn Corcoran who is making his Maltz Jupiter Theatre debut. Mr. Corcoran has toured nationally in Junie B. Jones with TheatreWorks USA, and was seen Off-Broadway at the Atlantic Theater Company in the New York premiere of Pasek and Paul's James and the Giant Peach. Jason Michael Evans will also make his Maltz Jupiter Theatre debut with his portrayal of The Four Seasons bassist Nick Massi. Mr. Evans is best known for originating the role of 'Gleb' on the first national tour of the Broadway musical Anastasia, directed by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak. In New York, he was seen in Classic Stage Company's critically acclaimed revival of Stephen Sondheim's Passion, directed by Tony Award winner John Doyle and he appeared on the cast recording. His other theater credits include Encores! at NY City Center, PCLO, Drury Lane Chicago, Ogunquit Playhouse, Stages St. Louis, Tuacahn, and many more. Jason has been seen on television in Madame Secretary (CBS), The Good Cop (Netflix), and General Hospital (ABC).

Joining the ensemble of Jersey Boys is Tim Russell, Justin Long, Alex Jorth, Paul Carlin, Corey Barrow, Christopher deProphetis, Taylor Machesko, Kristen Sheola, and Emily van Vliet Perea.

The Maltz Jupiter Theatre production will be helmed by Tony and Drama Desk Award-nominated Director and Choreographer, Marcia Milgrim Dodge. Nominated for her stirring and lovingly staged Broadway/Kennedy Center revival of Ragtime, Ms. Dodge was also a Helen Hayes Award winner for Outstanding Director. Also on television, she appeared as herself in DISNEY+ ENCORE! Episode 1, Annie & Episode 12, Ragtime, she choreographed The Muppets in an Emmy-winning episode of Sesame Street - The Tango Festival and choreographed Elmos's Wild West video. A busy regional theatre director and choreographer, some of Dodge's bold new approaches to classic plays and musicals for Maltz Jupiter Theatre include Hello Dolly! (Carbonell Award for Best Direction of a Musical), Gypsy, Fiddler on the Roof, The King & I (Carbonell Award for Best Direction of a Musical), Anything Goes (Carbonell Award for Choreography), Steel Magnolias and Master Class.

Jersey Boys is sponsored by Josh Osher, John McDonald Company, 1000 North, and Jupiter Medical Center.

Individual tickets can be purchased online now starting at $66 per ticket. Single, group and luxury box office tickets for Jersey Boys can be purchased through the Maltz Jupiter Theatre at go.jupitertheatre.org or call: (561) 575-2223.