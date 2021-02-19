Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mad Cow Theatre Announces Partnership With 'Fish Are Friends' Streaming Show and Reef Environmental Foundation

The event features the Broadway-style talents of Maddie Lane, Bert Rodriguez, Christina Sivrich, and Charles Stevens.

Feb. 19, 2021  
Now Streaming On Demand through March 15th, Fish Are Friends is Mad Cow Theatre's second virtual performance of their groundbreaking digital series, Bringing Home the Herd. In this episode, an ensemble of singers from nearby theme parks explores the tried-and-true themes of family, friendship and finding each other under the sea...in a pandemic. Featuring the Broadway-style talents of Maddie Lane, Bert Rodriguez, Christina Sivrich, and Charles Stevens, these world-class performers share behind-the-scenes stories and heartwarming songs about life in the reef-on stage and off. And while this underwater gang entrains with some of your fishy favorites, part of the proceeds go to protecting our oceans!

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Reef Environmental Foundation," says Mitzi Maxwell, Executive Director of Mad Cow Theatre. "REEF's mission is to protect biodiversity and ocean life by engaging and inspiring the public. And we're glad to help-not only will part of the proceeds from our show Fish Are Friends go toward their efforts, we will also be expanding their community reach by connecting them with our theater patrons! It's a win, win for all."

Read more about REEF here.

Tickets for this performance are $12 per household. Patrons also have the option to pay $99 for a series subscription, which will grant them access to every digital performance in Bringing Home the Herd. Every dollar spent goes to sustain and create great theater, employing Orlando's artists devastated by the pandemic.

Single tickets are available here.

Patrons will have access watch the performances for 30 days following each release date.


