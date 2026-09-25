MY VAUDEVILLE MAN to Make Southeast Debut at Riverside Theatre

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Riverside Theatre will launch its 2026–2027 professional season with the Southeast premiere of My Vaudeville Man!, an intimate and moving musical inspired by the true story of vaudeville performer Jack Donahue and his devoted mother, Mud. The production runs October 15 through November 22, 2026, for a limited engagement.

Joseph Cullinane, a returning Riverside favorite and a member of the Joffrey Ballet School faculty, stars as Jack Donahue, a determined young song-and-dance man who leaves behind the security of home to pursue his dream of performing on the vaudeville stage. Broadway and international performer Terra C. MacLeod, celebrated for her portrayal of Velma Kelly in Chicago on Broadway and in London's West End, makes her Riverside debut as Mud, Jack's strong-willed mother, whose desire to protect her son places her at odds with his ambitions.

Set against the backdrop of early 20th-century America, My Vaudeville Man! follows Jack from his working-class beginnings to life on the vaudeville circuit. As his talent and confidence grow, so do the demands and dangers of the profession he has chosen. Told through the letters, memories and music shared between mother and son, the story explores the exhilaration of following a dream—and the sacrifices that dream can require.

The musical pairs showstopping tap sequences, including the inventive 'Tap Drunk,' with tender duets and deeply personal solos. Alternately humorous, spirited and heartfelt, My Vaudeville Man! offers audiences both the excitement of classic vaudeville and an emotional portrait of a family struggling to reconcile love, pride and independence.

The production is directed and choreographed by Richard Stafford, with associate choreography by Joseph Cullinane and music direction by Milton Granger. My Vaudeville Man! features a book by Jeff Hochhauser, music by Bob Johnston, and lyrics by Johnston and Hochhauser.

'This production is an ideal way to begin our professional season,' said Jon R. Moses, Executive Producer and CEO of Riverside Theatre. 'It has the energy and entertainment of great musical theatre, but at its heart is a story many families will recognize: the tension between wanting to protect someone you love and allowing that person to pursue a life of their own.'

The musical places audiences close to the storytelling, music and intricate tap work. The production continues Riverside Theatre's commitment to creating professional theatre specifically for its Vero Beach stages.

My Vaudeville Man! is generously sponsored by Bobbie Olsen and the Theatre's Patron Producers.

Riverside Theatre's 2026–2027 season is presented with the support of Proctor Construction Company and The Bobbie Olsen Series. Supporting Season Sponsors are Lawrence and Marge Collins; Ryan A. Jones & Associates; Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc.; PNC Private Bank; The Sihle Insurance Group of Vero Beach; Dale Sorensen Real Estate; Star Suites; and Luke Webb and Associates | Legacy Real Estate Advisors.

Performances run October 15 through November 22, 2026, at Riverside Theatre, 3250 Riverside Park Drive in Vero Beach. Single tickets are on sale now.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 18 Hrs 48 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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