MY VAUDEVILLE MAN to Make Southeast Debut at Riverside Theatre
Joseph Cullinane and Terra C. MacLeod star in the production, directed and choreographed by Richard Stafford.
Riverside Theatre will launch its 2026–2027 professional season with the Southeast premiere of My Vaudeville Man!, an intimate and moving musical inspired by the true story of vaudeville performer Jack Donahue and his devoted mother, Mud. The production runs October 15 through November 22, 2026, for a limited engagement.
Joseph Cullinane, a returning Riverside favorite and a member of the Joffrey Ballet School faculty, stars as Jack Donahue, a determined young song-and-dance man who leaves behind the security of home to pursue his dream of performing on the vaudeville stage. Broadway and international performer Terra C. MacLeod, celebrated for her portrayal of Velma Kelly in Chicago on Broadway and in London's West End, makes her Riverside debut as Mud, Jack's strong-willed mother, whose desire to protect her son places her at odds with his ambitions.
Set against the backdrop of early 20th-century America, My Vaudeville Man! follows Jack from his working-class beginnings to life on the vaudeville circuit. As his talent and confidence grow, so do the demands and dangers of the profession he has chosen. Told through the letters, memories and music shared between mother and son, the story explores the exhilaration of following a dream—and the sacrifices that dream can require.
The musical pairs showstopping tap sequences, including the inventive 'Tap Drunk,' with tender duets and deeply personal solos. Alternately humorous, spirited and heartfelt, My Vaudeville Man! offers audiences both the excitement of classic vaudeville and an emotional portrait of a family struggling to reconcile love, pride and independence.
The production is directed and choreographed by Richard Stafford, with associate choreography by Joseph Cullinane and music direction by Milton Granger. My Vaudeville Man! features a book by Jeff Hochhauser, music by Bob Johnston, and lyrics by Johnston and Hochhauser.
'This production is an ideal way to begin our professional season,' said Jon R. Moses, Executive Producer and CEO of Riverside Theatre. 'It has the energy and entertainment of great musical theatre, but at its heart is a story many families will recognize: the tension between wanting to protect someone you love and allowing that person to pursue a life of their own.'
The musical places audiences close to the storytelling, music and intricate tap work. The production continues Riverside Theatre's commitment to creating professional theatre specifically for its Vero Beach stages.
My Vaudeville Man! is generously sponsored by Bobbie Olsen and the Theatre's Patron Producers.
Riverside Theatre's 2026–2027 season is presented with the support of Proctor Construction Company and The Bobbie Olsen Series. Supporting Season Sponsors are Lawrence and Marge Collins; Ryan A. Jones & Associates; Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc.; PNC Private Bank; The Sihle Insurance Group of Vero Beach; Dale Sorensen Real Estate; Star Suites; and Luke Webb and Associates | Legacy Real Estate Advisors.
Performances run October 15 through November 22, 2026, at Riverside Theatre, 3250 Riverside Park Drive in Vero Beach. Single tickets are on sale now.
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