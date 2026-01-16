MEN OF MOTOWN Comes To Theatre At St. Luke's In February

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre at St. Luke's will present Men of Motown, a concert celebrating the music of Motown’s most influential male artists, with performances running February 6–8.

The engagement will take place Friday, February 6 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, February 7 at 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, February 8 at 2:00 p.m. Ticket prices range from $20 to $30, with tickets currently on sale.

Men of Motown features a live band, choreography, and vocal performances centered on music made famous by artists including The Four Tops, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, and The Drifters. The program includes songs such as “My Girl,” “Superstition,” “I’ll Be There / Reach Out,” and “Under the Boardwalk.”

“I am deeply honored for Theatre at St. Luke's to co-produce Men of Motown, a project that celebrates music that changed lives, shaped culture, and brought people together in powerful ways,” said Steve MacKinnon, Senior Artistic Director of Theatre at St. Luke’s. “Motown is more than songs and a sound. It is a story of brilliance, perseverance, and heart. These songs carry history, joy, struggle, and hope, and they continue to speak and inspire across generations. Honoring that legacy feels both meaningful and necessary.”

MacKinnon also noted that the production highlights performers from Central Florida whose artistry reflects the legacy of Motown, aligning with Theatre at St. Luke’s mission to present work that builds community and fosters connection through the performing arts.

Men of Motown is presented as part of Theatre at St. Luke’s winter programming and is open to audiences of all ages.