ME Performing Arts and The Orlando Artist Guild Present ALL TOGETHER NOW!

ME Performing Arts in partnership with The Orlando Artist Guild, announced that they will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing their own local production of Music Theatre International's All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theaters across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of November 12, 2021. ME Performing Arts and The Orlando Artist Guild will hold their performance on Friday, November 12, 2021. Members of the Marshall Ellis Dance School Elite Training Program and Studio Company will be among those performing alongside The Orlando Artist Guild.

All Together Now! features songs from MTI's beloved catalogue of musicals including Annie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Disney's Newsies, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Godspell, Songs for a New World, and many more.

"MTI's All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew, and musicians," MTI's President and CEO Drew Cohen, said. "The revue features songs from the world's iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration, and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre."

ME Performing Arts is operated under the direction of Marshall Ellis and works in tandem with the Marshall Ellis Dance School and ME Dance, a 501c3 charitable organization. Earlier this year, ME Performing Arts partnered with The Orlando Artist Guild to increase available opportunities for fine arts professionals in Central Florida and expand the existing Theatre Program at the Marshall Ellis Performing Arts Center.

"In planning this concert, we really wanted to take the name 'All Together Now' to the limit," Orlando Artist Guild Co-founding Board Member Bryan Jager, said. "The way in which we're going to be able to combine all of the strengths of ME Performing Arts, from actors to dancers to singers, as well as the incredible students from our Young Professionals Theatre Program-it's truly going to be a night you won't want to miss."

ME Performing Arts and The Orlando Artist Guild's production of MTI's All Together Now! will be held at the ME Theatre, located at 1300 La Quinta Drive Orlando, Florida 32809 on Friday, November 12 at 7:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/all-together-now-me-performing-arts-orlando-artist-guild-tickets-174241760797.