Judy And Liza Come Alive In Tay Anderson's New Solo Cabaret At Winter Park Playhouse

Get ready for a night of Broadway-style belting at The Winter Park Playhouse as Ms. Tay Anderson brings to life the best of Judy Garland and daughter Liza Minnelli in her new cabaret - Ring Them Bells - November 17 and 18. Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano.

Ms. Anderson is a critically acclaimed performer whose impressive vocal technique fits perfectly with the styles of the late great Judy Garland and her daughter Liza Minnelli. Featuring iconic songs like "Over The Rainbow" and "Cabaret," she will wrap the audience in an evening of pure musical delight!

Tay is excited to return to The Winter Park Playhouse after having recently performed on the Mainstage in the hit musical Crazy for Gershwin. Other Playhouse credits include Peggy Jones in The Andrews Brothers, Jeanne Coyne in What A Glorious Feeling and Louis Franklin in Life Could be A Dream. Her regional theatrical credits include Bonnie Parker in Bonnie and Clyde the Musical, Mary Bailey in A Miracle at Bedford Falls, Missy Miller in The Marvelous Wonderettes, Enid in Legally Blonde the Musical, Ethel in 42nd Street and Ambrosia Pilar in A Tennessee Walk.

"We are so happy to bring Tay back to our cabaret stage performing the music of Judy and Liza! Her powerful voice and stage presence guarantee a fantastic evening and you won't want to miss this one! " confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

Tickets for live performances are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Cabarets are currently being performed on the theatre Mainstage and masks are required throughout the duration of the performance. Assigned seating is limited and performances sell out quickly, so advance reservations are strongly recommended.

This cabaret will also be filmed live and be available to enjoy virtually December 3-6, 2021. Tickets for the virtual cabaret can be purchased through the box office or online.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the cabaret begins at 7:30 p.m. Call The Winter Park Playhouse box office 407-645-0145 to reserve tickets or go online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.