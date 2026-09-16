Jazz Fest Pompano Beach to Return for Sixth Year

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Jazz Fest Pompano Beach will return for its sixth year on April 16 and 17, 2027, bringing two days of free live music back to the South Florida shoreline.

Held on the beach just south of the Fisher Family Pier, the festival will once again feature jazz, funk and soul alongside local performers, food offerings and other activities. The 2027 artist lineup and additional programming will be announced at a later date.

“Jazz Fest Pompano Beach has become an exciting part of our city's cultural identity, bringing together exceptional musicians, local artists, residents, and visitors in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable,” said Ty Tabing, Cultural Affairs Director for the City of Pompano Beach. “We're thrilled to welcome the festival back for its sixth year and to continue building on the incredible momentum it has created.”

Previous editions of Jazz Fest Pompano Beach have featured Brian Culbertson, Richard Elliot, Kim Scott, Walter Beasley, Ghost-Note, Joshua Redman, Judith Hill, Randy Brecker, Spyro Gyra, David Sanborn and Arturo Sandoval, among others.

Organizers will reveal the 2027 lineup in the coming months, along with details about VIP experiences, the festival's local talent stage, culinary offerings and additional programming.

Jazz Fest Pompano Beach will take place April 16-17, 2027. Additional information is available at pompanobeacharts.org/events/jazz-fest.

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